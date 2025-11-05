International forums are the main platforms that indicate increased state activism in the international system. Those who organize effective international forums are known as autonomous actors shaping the norms of the merging global system. Host countries bring together thousands of highly curated groups of delegates from government, global business, academia, media and civil society, who converge to address the main global and regional challenges and discuss priorities for the future. Dozens of leaders from different countries and hundreds of representatives from global companies and international organizations attend the forums.

In addition, those who organize international forums largely design and control the future developments in the world system. International forums engage political, business, academic, civil society and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas in a world marked by complex challenges and uncertainties.

The most effective traditional international forums are held by advanced Western countries such as Germany, Canada and Switzerland. For instance, the Davos World Economic Forum held in Switzerland provides a platform for dialogue among the most powerful global companies. It tries to find ways and mechanisms for the sustainability of the capitalist world economy.

The International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) is an international not-for-profit organization headquartered in Canada, and another forum focusing on the world economic order. It is a landmark platform bringing together more than 10.000 politicians, business executives and experts, and more than 500 speakers annually.

Similarly, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) is an annual forum on international security policy held in Germany since 1963. As the world’s largest meeting of its kind, MSC brings together hundreds of senior participants from dozens of different countries to exchange views on current and future security challenges. It mainly addresses the main current and future security challenges of the NATO alliance, the European Union and the overall West. Recently, the conference emphasized the need for NATO’s European members to increase their defense spending and take greater responsibility for funding Ukraine’s military support.

Türkiye has been emerging as a global power within the context of the changing international system. Developments in the defense industry and technological and digital infrastructure contributed to Türkiye’s strategic transformation. On the one hand, these developments gave way not only to economic development but also to enhancing its strategic autonomy. On the other hand, they require reorientation of Türkiye's foreign policy. Recent developments in the country led to a redefinition of its national identity formation, regional leadership and global status.

Forums organized in Türkiye

In order to increase its effectiveness in international politics, Türkiye, under the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, began to organize significant international forums. As a regional leader and as a global actor, Türkiye has become a hub of effective international forums.

The most comprehensive forum organized by Türkiye is the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held in Antalya and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. More than 6000 participants attended the latest ADF meeting. The first edition of ADF was held in 2021 to discuss the main regional and global issues. The second edition of ADF attracted much attention because the first direct high-level talks between the warring sides were held in ADF on March 10, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The latest ADF held in April 2025, Türkiye hosted over 6,000 participants, including 21 heads of state, 64 ministers and 450 high-level national or international bureaucrats from 155 countries. ADF is known as an alternative international forum for many states, especially for the non-Western states and addresses the real issues of the world, such as the Gaza genocide.

There are some other international forums organized in Türkiye. The Turkish-African forum, as an intergovernmental and nongovernmental forum, provides a platform for the African states to improve their relations with Ankara. Türkiye organizes forums in different areas, such as the Turkish-African Business and Economic Forum, the Turkish-African Civil Society Forum, and the Turkish-African Media Forum.

A newly initiated platform in 2024 is the Gaziantep Forum, organized by Gaziantep Islamic University of Science and Technology (GIBTU), with the support of the state and civil institutions based in Gaziantep. The second edition was held in October 2025 with the theme of “Where is the Islamic World Heading? A Perspective for a Strong Future.” This annual forum focuses exclusively on political, economic, social, cultural and religious issues of the Muslim world, providing an academic and intellectual platform to explore solutions to its challenges.

TRT World Forum

The TRT World Forum, however, is the oldest international platform organized in Türkiye. The TRT, the country’s only public service media organization, has been hosting the forum since 2017. As a global media corporation, the TRT reaches all continents with broadcasts in 41 languages and dialects. Operating 17 TV channels and 17 radio channels and maintaining 19 representative offices worldwide, the TRT brings together global leaders in Istanbul.

The forum aims to influence global and regional agendas with the aspiration to be a catalyst in achieving global peace, security and prosperity. Furthermore, the forum attempts to become an international platform “where all voices, including those of the oppressed and the silenced, will have the opportunity to have their voices heard.” The organizers point out that the forum “is a unique global platform, which places people at the center of the story, brings the unspoken issues to the forefront of the international agenda.”

The ninth edition was held on Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2025. It managed to attract the largest participation of its kind. Throughout the forum, more than 9500 participants attended, and 800 speakers made presentations in 63 open and 67 closed sessions. The theme of the latest edition was “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities.” Throughout the forum, a different picture was drawn about the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Sudan, the protracted conflicts in Africa and the collapse of the global system. The future of world politics was discussed in the context of digitalization and the increased influence of artificial intelligence.

These forums indicate that Ankara wants to play an initiator role in the transition of the world system. Furthermore, these forums show that Türkiye has increased its activism in international politics and strengthened its global actor status, shaping the world for future generations. Türkiye intends to set the agenda for the future of world politics. The media plays a major role in the construction of perception and reality in today’s world. The TRT has been undertaking this responsibility not only for Türkiye but also for the whole of humanity by developing an alternative discourse.