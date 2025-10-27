The world now stands at an irreversible turning point, driven by humanity’s consumption-based habits, climate change and artificially created needs. That is why environmental issues are no longer a secondary concern but a top priority on the global agenda.

Türkiye, with its unique geopolitical position, has given increasing importance to environmental issues over the last decade, in light of the consequences of climate change. The country has developed both a national and foreign policy agenda to address these issues efficiently and effectively. There is no doubt that the Zero Waste Project, launched eight years ago under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, has become one of the largest global movements.

Türkiye’s Zero Waste movement

In 2025, the Zero Waste movement marked its eighth year; however, its journey holds more significance than its age. Türkiye launched the Zero Waste movement in 2017 under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan. Since then, the movement has transformed policymaking at both local and national levels, as well as its practical applications. According to the numbers, the recycling rate has increased from 13% to 36%, with 74.5 million tons of waste recovered to date. The economic contribution amounts to 256 billion Turkish lira, and approximately 285,000 tons of marine debris have been collected.

Beyond statistics, the philosophy of the Zero Waste movement extends far beyond recycling. As the first lady emphasizes, zero waste is not merely an environmental necessity; it is also an ethical and moral responsibility. Change begins at the individual level; humanity can move toward a sustainable future by internalizing this awareness.

This environmental approach also has undeniable roots in Anatolian culture. In Anatolia, the concept of “throwing away” was virtually unknown; broken items were repaired, leftover food was returned to the soil or given to birds, and fabrics were transformed into creative works such as “forty-patch” textiles. Simple actions ⁠– taking leftover food home from a restaurant, turning off idle electrical devices, repairing products ⁠– demonstrate responsibility toward both nature and society. Cultural sustainability is not only about remembering the past but also about carrying these values forward into the future.

In 2022, Türkiye’s Zero Waste movement received the Goodwill Declaration from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was supported by 105 countries and the adoption of the Zero Waste resolution at the U.N. General Assembly. These developments prove that the Zero Waste movement is not merely national but a global initiative. Institutions such as the Zero Waste Foundation and the U.N. Advisory Board actively work to disseminate best practices and raise awareness. Türkiye’s leadership not only protects the environment but also mobilizes humanity’s shared conscience, offering hope for the future.

Global Zero Waste Forum

The Global Zero Waste Forum took place in Istanbul under the theme “People, Place, Transformation,” organized by the Zero Waste Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and other partners, from Oct.17-19, 2025.

Erdoğan delivered a powerful message in her opening speech: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” She highlighted the multidimensional consequences of climate change and wars, emphasizing their underestimated environmental impact. According to Erdoğan, wars leave deep scars on the Earth, directly affecting ecosystems and future generations.

The destruction in Gaza is not only one of history’s most brutal massacres but also constitutes a massive “eco-genocide.” With 61 million tons of debris and destroyed agricultural and shrublands, habitable environments for both humans and animals have vanished. The environmental impacts of wars weaken the global ecosystem and necessitate the activation of a global conscience. The Zero Waste movement is a concrete expression of this conscience.

Wars undo progress in combating climate change by causing massive ecological destruction. The Palestinian example demonstrates that ecological devastation knows no borders. When trees, shrubs and water resources are destroyed, not only local life but also the global ecosystem suffers. Therefore, the Zero Waste movement should be regarded not only as a national initiative but also as an international expression of responsibility and solidarity.

This perspective expands humanity’s sphere of responsibility. Wars and environmental destruction occurring in one corner of the world affect us all. Zero Waste represents not only waste management but also human solidarity and global conscience. Every step taken is a legacy for the future.

Hope from Istanbul to world

The Global Zero Waste Forum featured more than 20 panels and participants from 108 countries, accelerating trust-building through face-to-face interactions and opening the door to new forms of collaboration. By providing practical insights on gradually reducing waste generated by various activities, the forum acted as a “living laboratory,” demonstrating that the expectation of perfection is not an obstacle but a starting point for action. With its focus on zero waste, the forum provided a timely opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen multilateral cooperation and zero waste commitments at global, regional and local levels.

The forum also served as a “meeting of wills,” bringing together actors already working on zero waste, those who want to set an example, and those who refuse to accept inaction. More importantly, participants coming from different countries, cultures and demographic backgrounds made it a truly diverse and meaningful gathering. The forum brought together solution providers ranging from city leaders and innovators to community volunteers and private sector representatives, transforming the global challenge of waste management into an opportunity for learning and collaboration.

In this regard, Istanbul has become not only a center of history and culture but also a capital of sustainable future initiatives. Under the leadership of Erdoğan, the Zero Waste Foundation and the U.N. Advisory Board are working tirelessly to disseminate best practices and raise awareness.

Each of us can make a significant difference through small actions in our daily lives. Turning organic waste into compost at home, utilizing leftover food, avoiding leaving devices on standby, or repairing broken items are simple practices that can shape the future of our planet. Zero waste represents both humanity's conscience and its responsibility. Ultimately, the Zero Waste movement is a way of life, a consciousness and a call for global responsibility. Spreading from Istanbul to the world, it inspires individuals and institutions alike to take responsibility, lighting the path toward a sustainable future. The future will be as bright as the steps we take today.