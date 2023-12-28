In the early 2000s, the promise of propelling the 21st century into an era of heightened civilization rested on five monumental megatrends: hypersonic digitalization, sustainable development coupled with the ascent of a new middle class, the transformative fusion of green and smart technologies, revolutionary advancements in mobility and a localized evolution grounded in smart urbanization.

At their core, these five megatrends aimed to sculpt a world that not only enhanced the habitability of Earth for humanity but also steered toward the laudable objectives of sustainable development. However, as these megatrends, initially conceived within the framework of unipolar world order, encountered the shifting dynamics of a multipolar world accentuating power centers, they found themselves grappling with the challenge of sustaining their priorities. This challenge became increasingly pronounced from the year 2014 onward.

In light of the profound impact these five key themes have exerted on the global system, particularly in the past decade, they have concurrently deepened the rifts between the “Global South” and the “Global North.” As we confront the onset of a notably challenging year, such as 2024, it becomes increasingly imperative to foster a resilient and enduring dialogue between the Global South and the Global North. This dialogue is crucial for addressing the five fundamental issues compelling a restructuring of the global order: climate change, creative destruction of technology, demographic transformation, a disintegrating world and social unrest. Now, more than ever, a robust and sustainable exchange between these global counterparts is essential.

Unraveling megatrends

The five destabilizing trends outlined above have dealt a significant blow to the five megatrends that promised to transform the 21st century. The initial setback occurred with the unraveling of the multilateral system during the global financial crisis. Regrettably, the occurrences during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Russia-Ukraine war stand as two unforeseen “black swans” that have profoundly eroded trust in the global economic-political system, the worldwide supply chain and particularly in global multilateral organizations tasked with producing solutions. This upheaval has compelled leading nations to pivot toward generating localized solutions and adopting protective measures at the national level. The term “black swan” is defined as an event or a process that causes irreversible and radical changes in the world economy and politics.

Consequently, in grappling with the challenges posed by climate change, creative destruction of technology, demographic transformation, a disintegrating world and social unrest – forces that currently confront the global order – each nation increasingly prioritizes self-reliance through the lens of “strategic autonomy.” The result is a shift toward focusing on individualized solutions tailored to specific national needs.

Not only governments but also international companies and global brands are constantly aiming to protect the tendencies and especially the belonging of consumers in this negative mood that has pervaded the global economic-political system. In a global environment poisoned by the frightening “disinformation war” that has deepened since 2002 between inspiring countries and destabilization-oriented countries, there is almost a war going on to create strong awareness for investments, products and projects focused on human health, sustainability, mobility, and clean and green world.

Destabilizing and transformative forces

The forces currently challenging the global order, as outlined above, not only pose destabilizing effects but also offer significant opportunities to reconstruct a stable economic-political system. Nations and corporations are embracing commitments to clean and renewable energy measures, the widespread adoption of all-electric vehicles, the restructuring of the global tax system for greater equity and investments in new technologies aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the global supply chain. This extends to boosting productivity and efficiency across all strategic sectors of the world economy, from manufacturing to services.

Furthermore, innovative approaches addressing these five challenging topics may open new avenues for progress, including pursuing a zero-waste phenomenon.

Türkiye is actively implementing a comprehensive range of diplomatic, economic, commercial and humanitarian measures to mitigate the impact of ongoing power struggles within its own geographic region and across Eurasia. This proactive approach is aimed at safeguarding Türkiye’s interests and extends to supporting neighboring countries, both primary and secondary, in facing similar challenges. In this challenging context, the pivotal role we attribute to Türkiye as a secure haven in the Caucasus, the Balkans, Africa, the Middle East and the Gulf becomes the paramount factor contributing to the enhancement of Türkiye’s sustainable export success.