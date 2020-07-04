Almost all developments in the information technology, political and management fields have taken place in the Western axis for at least two centuries, which Western states call the modern era. The Western states use the power of information and technology they have achieved to keep other societies and countries under their direct control thanks to the supremacy they have gained.

The monopolies of information, science, technology, raw materials, finance and management have not been fully eliminated even in the current century. Effective methods and tactics were utilized in order to manage the world of public opinion and the internal public viewpoints of small countries during this period of administration.

First and foremost, an intellectual and ruling class was created for the benefit of the non-Western countries, which defended the interests of Western countries and which would later be labeled as the colony intellectual. Whatever ideas an executive elite of a nation adopts, the media, academy and bureaucracy of that country also adopt the same ideas and become products of the same factory.

Secondly, the media monopoly became a significant news source and manipulation center of worldwide perceptions. Until recently, all major news agencies were Western and even the media groups of non-Western countries were created by these people. This was most apparent during the first Iraq invasion, as the world was comforted with images of cormorants in an oil-covered sea instead of seeing the reality of Iraqi women who died, were captured or raped during the war. The effectiveness of the Western media as a weapon was demonstrated very clearly during that conflict.

The end of the Cold War and continued technological development did not create good results for the Western world. The monopoly of perception that had been managed so deftly in the colonial years started to suffer. Leftist rhetoric on Western capitalism, and later Islamic discourse against this system, was very effective in breaking the West's influence. In the past decade, nobody criticized the double standards applied by the West, although there was at least one such monologue in Turkey.

Currently, Al Jazeera, Qatar's global television and media channel, is followed and appreciated all over the world because it focuses on alternative news. Moreover, countries such as Turkey strengthened their global broadcasting agencies and media as they strived to safeguard their communities from the Western news monopoly.

The phenomenon of social media emerged upon the discovery of the internet. It initially had a weak effect. In the beginning, Facebook was an environment that brought the ability to find high school friends.

It has been asserted that “Facebook was managed by George Soros” during the Arab Spring and Orange Revolutions. The manipulation of power and destructiveness of social media emerged. Turkey experienced this in the first days of the Gezi Park protests.

In a sense, social media has emerged as real freedom in terms of breaking the information monopoly that had formed in the world, where no matter could be hidden anymore. Even the most discrete subjects could come to light with an image and a few lines of text. In a sense, each and every person had an audience and their own media platform.

All over the world, organized structures, illegal formations and intelligence agencies turned these innocent developments into big concerns. For example, in Turkey, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK benefit most from this medium.

Many countries, particularly European Union nations such as the U.K. and Germany, made arrangements to link these structures, which are under the monopoly of globalists, to their taxation and legal systems so that they do not threaten their own internal security.

The issue in Turkey is different. The foundations of Turkish society are based on an empire and its people are used to living with many religions, sects and nations. The polarization efforts that have been ongoing for many years have not been successful because the Republic of Turkey's management of citizen safety has made these works fruitless. This trial is now done on social media.

There are many trolls and unidentified illegal users linked to FETÖ and the PKK on social media. A few days ago, those who wrote insults about Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his wife Esra Albayrak had only one month ago taken the same ugly approach toward the jailed former head of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş's wife. In both cases, society reacted very harshly.

Currently, an arrangement for social media is being discussed and those who have colonization in their soul and approach will interpret this situation as censorship. In response, we invite the Turkish intellectual to be as patriotic as the intellectuals of England and France.

These companies must pay taxes and should be subject to the laws of the Republic of Turkey. Do we want a lot? That is all we want.