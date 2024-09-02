A friend of mine recently recollected a memory of his father’s military buddies saying they’d have never wished to be neighbors with Israel, ever. My friend was a little kid then, but that group of army men were so adamant about not ever having Israel on Türkiye’s border that he still remembers their heated discussions. Not that Israel could harm Türkiye, but the possibility of a deadly war similar to the horrific wars between Tsarist Russia and the Ottomans had those field-hardened officers convinced that tension is better kept far away.

Did the Ottomans or the citizens of the Turkish Republic ever experience hostilities with Jews? No. But Türkiye, being one of the major interlocutors of the partitioning of the Ottoman lands, paid close attention to its former citizens in the sacred Al-Quds (Jerusalem) area long before the U.N. resolution to divide it among all the nations and faith groups.

The experience of the Ottoman Army and its collective memories is embodied in the officer cadres and conscience of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). They knew how diabolic and bestial the Zionist group was even before the nakba. "Nakba" means “catastrophe” in Arabic; it refers to the mass killings, displacements and dispossessions of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

But before that, as the Ottoman sentries in Palestine were being replaced by British soldiers, the Zionist terrorists had already started their massacres: The militant group LEHI, in the Deir Yassin massacre, on April 9, 1948, attacked a village, killing at least 107 Palestinian villagers, including women and children; the Zionist paramilitary group Irgun, in July 1946, blew up the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, where the British administration headquarters were located, killing 92 people; and Haganah militants, defending Jewish settlements against the British and Arab villagers, killed thousands of people during the 1920 Nebi Musa riots, the 1921 Jaffa riots, the 1929 Palestine riots, the 1936 Jaffa riots and the 1936-1939 Arab revolts.

The pictures painted by the returning Ottoman personnel (the founder of modern Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was one of them, serving in the Ottoman-German Army Group which captured Jerusalem in 1917) in their memoirs were so grim that they could be compared only to the Israeli massacres in Gaza after the Oct. 7 raid of Hamas.

Of course, this is not Judaism as we know it; no God of any religion would ask followers to act with such ferocity against other human beings. Only Zionism, an ideology that genetically modified Jewishness, would adulterate peace-loving Hebrew neighbors of Christians and Muslims and other citizens of Jerusalem and Palestine. But it has done its mischief; now the true believers of the true Torah are a handful minority in Israel, which is running like crazy toward its doom. When these dark times end in Palestine, we won’t have an Israel as we know it. It will be Palestine once again, to be partitioned among its historical residents. No Yahweh, no Gog and Magog, no Messiah, no Christ nor Antichrist would make the Creator angry enough to allow Armageddon fought and kingdoms to come.

There will be a simple and clean government change in Tel Aviv; the Jewish state will be declared null and void. The new Palestine, as intended by the U.N. General Assembly, when it overwhelmingly adopted a resolution asking nations not to locate their diplomatic missions in Jerusalem, will be created. If you remember, Donald Trump, the former president of the U.S., formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to it.

To sum up, Türkiye is not going to be neighbors with Israel if (or when) it expands to its “promised” Biblical boundaries. But the question remains: How are those Palestinians (Muslim and True Torah Jews) going to be rescued from the hands of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and their ilk before it is too late?

The answer to this question comes not from Kamala Harris, the vice president of the U.S. and the candidate for U.S. presidency — who could be in a position to have answers to all questions emanating from international conflicts — but from her mother, Shayamala Gopalan: “Never complain ... do something about it.”

Harris accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention last week and shared four life lessons from her mother in her acceptance speech. She did a good job sharing those pearls of wisdom with people, especially the one about whining and whimpering but not doing anything. (The other three from Mother Gopalan are: Never do anything half-assed; Never let anyone tell you who you are, you show them who you are; and “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”, meaning “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.” All of them are excellent advice from her. May she rest in peace; she passed in 2009.)

Countries unlucky enough to share borders with a Zionist regime never accepted U.N. Resolution 181, which partitioned the British mandate (that is, the Ottoman Province Palestine usurped by the U.K.) into a Jewish state and an Arab state. However, the international community accepted it and in May 1948, British forces withdrew. Israel was left with unresolved disputes over borders, security, land ownership and other matters.

What could the poor Zionists do? Nothing. Their patrons, the creators of Israel, the U.K. and the U.S. had thought of everything. All the aid, the food, the World War II remnants of the U.S. and U.K. air forces and the atomic bombs donated by the U.S. were mentioned after. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter stated years later that, “Israel has, what, 300 or more, nobody knows exactly how many nuclear weapons.” Those atomic bombs were actually forfeited to compensate for the U.S.' tardiness, which allowed Hitler to implement his Final Solution to what he called Europe’s Jewish Problem, killing millions of Jews in gas chambers and extermination furnaces.

Despite this enormous danger, various Arab countries have fought with Israel since that time, most notably in 1948-49, 1956, 1967, 1973, 1982, 2006, and 2023 to present. I won’t waste your time giving detailed summaries of these conflicts, but let me say this: Despite the alliances among the Arab states against Israel in those fights, we never saw a coordinated diplomatic effort, supported by strong military preparedness. The sporadic fighting developed only once into a full-scale war in 1973, during the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, when the Egyptian forces crossed the Suez Canal, and the Syrian forces entered the Golan Heights. Both areas were occupied by Israel six years before, in what was called the Six-Day War. Israel was caught off guard but reversed all of its losses in no time.

Since then, Israel’s unfortunate neighbors and other Arab nations in the region never dared to confront the Zionist entity, but Israel fought two wars in Lebanon and now Netanyahu and his War Cabinet are in the process of implementing their own Final Solution to the Palestinian problem by committing genocide against Palestinians in the open-air prisons known as Gaza and the West Bank and annexing all the land marked as Arab by the U.N. in 1947.

Now, the Muslim people in those countries around Israel are groaning about the Israeli massacres; they complain about Israel at the International Courts of Justice; in short, whining and whizzing as Harris’ mother would rebuke her daughter when she simply complained but done nothing about it.

Some 128 nations declared Israel’s adoption of Jerusalem as its capital “null and void.” Though strongly contested by the U.S., with only nine countries against it, the world community has stood behind Palestinians. If we have stopped whining and decided to do something, what we are currently doing is “half-assed,” as Kamala’s momma would suggest. But if we take real action, we could stop the carnage in Gaza and the West Bank before it is too late.