Families whose children have been fatally mutilated and injured.... even hearing or writing such a phrase shocks people.

The families that have experienced this pain are currently hoping for a smooth recovery for their loved ones who have had to undergo dozens of surgeries. The parents of children who have been mutilated and injured by stray dogs participated in committee meetings at the Turkish Grand National Assembly to find a solution to the problem.

Some opposition parliamentarians, including a Republican People’s Party (CHP) member who was revealed to be a member of the Hunters Club, insulted them by hiding behind the rhetoric of “animal welfare.” The pain of these families was compounded by such insults, and they were removed from the room.

More than 85% of Turkish people believe that stray dogs roaming the streets pose a security problem. It is not only supporters of the government who want this issue resolved. People from all political views demand a solution without further delay.

This problem has escalated to a societal uproar because it was not resolved in time. This issue has been discussed for many years. However, some vocal groups, instead of trying to solve the problem, have benefited from its continuation, and have blocked efforts to discuss the matter calmly and work toward the most humane solution by terrorizing the discussion.

If you terrorize a debate, you cover up the reality of the issue. In solving a problem, you can offer alternative solutions. You can bring counterarguments to the table. This contributes to the solution. However, discussing a matter by terrorizing it means you do not want the problem to be solved. Those who benefit from a problem do not want it solved. This is the only way to explain the actions of those who create incidents at the very place they say is the place to solve problems, and who insult the families of victims.

The solution to a problem that is not resolved in time becomes increasingly difficult. The issue of stray animals is like this. In 2004, a law was enacted to address the issue via relevant institutions, including local administrations. However, at the time, the lawmakers, possibly fearing the reaction of some groups, left the framework of the regulation ambiguous. As a result, the problem has grown and become more difficult to solve. The relevant institutions and parties have not fulfilled their responsibilities.

The opposition has an argument: “Because we won most of the municipalities, the government wants to burden us with the problem.” A politician unaware of the issue might say such a sentence. The main authority responsible for solving the problem was designated as the local administration in the 2004 law. For years, why this law has not been effective has been discussed. Mayors and central government officials have made statements on this issue.

Due to the issue's sensitivity, the law's preparation process was also extensive. Experts, scientists and stakeholders have spoken on this matter. It has been discussed for months how developed countries have solved this issue. It is known which methods and what type of solutions proposed are humane and conscientious.

If the problem is not solved soon, it will lead to bigger and more vital problems in the future. Currently, we are among the countries with a high risk of rabies contact. The population is increasing every day.

Someone who loves animals would want this problem to be solved. Accepting that stray animals harm people as normal does not align with being an animal lover. Populist rhetoric has left this problem unresolved. As I mentioned in a previous article, the antidote to populism is solution politics.

Politics is done to find solutions to society's expectations. Politics gain support by solving problems. A very large segment of society is waiting for the legal regulation to pass through Parliament as soon as possible.