Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced on his X platform that: ''The number of stray dogs is estimated to be close to 4 million. Due to the fact that they can give birth 1-2 times a year, give birth to an average of 6-8 puppies each time and constantly change their location, local administrations cannot keep accurate records and the exact number cannot be determined.''

Ibrahim Yumaklı commented on stray dogs on May 27, stating that the problem of stray dogs is based on the fact that there is no person or institution that legally takes responsibility for these animals.

Stating that the number of stray dogs is estimated to be close to 4 million, Yumaklı said: ''According to scientific data, it is possible to control the proliferation of stray dogs by sterilizing a percentage of the total number in a year. However, an average of 260,000 dogs have been sterilized in the last five years and a maximum of 350,000 dogs in a year.”

Yumaklı pointed out that Türkiye is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a high-risk country in terms of rabies risk. ''Many countries issue travel warnings to their citizens coming to our country against the risk of rabies and the dangers caused by stray dogs. According to the Ministry of Health data, while the number of rabies risk contacts, including pets, was 267,000 on average between 2018-2022, this number nearly doubled to 438,000 in 2023.''

''It is obvious that this picture is frightening regarding human life and health. According to the data of the Ministry of Interior, in the last five years, 55 deaths and 5,147 injuries were recorded in 3,534 traffic accidents involving animal collisions.''

''All common-sense discussions, opinions, and suggestions on this problem in recent days are extremely valuable in reaching the right solution. I believe that our country will overcome this problem with the realistic solution suggestions of experts, especially scientists, and the support of our citizens," he also added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that they aim to facilitate the adoption of stray dogs through changes in legislation, saying: "We want all animals taken into shelters to be adopted. If we can achieve this, we believe there will be no need for further steps."

President Erdoğan, speaking at the AK Party Parliamentary Group Meeting, noted that it is estimated that there are around 4 million stray dogs in Türkiye, with the official figure being 2 million, but due to the lack of a reliable count, it is assumed that the actual number is at least twice as high.

Drawing attention to the "asymmetric" increase in the number of stray dogs each year, Erdoğan stated, "In the last 20 years, over 4 million risky rabies contacts have been reported, with 30 cases of rabies identified. Between 2018 and 2022, the average number of risky rabies contacts was 260 thousand, while in 2023, this number increased to 438 thousand. Additionally, in the last five years, there have been 3,534 traffic accidents involving animals, resulting in 55 deaths and 5,147 injuries."

President Erdoğan emphasized his belief that particularly animal lovers will take on more responsibility during this process by adopting dogs from shelters, stating: "Similarly, we expect municipalities to fulfill their duties as defined by the law and contribute positively to the process. If we can achieve this, we believe there will be no need for further steps. Thus, together, with the widest consensus, we will have solved this important issue in line with the desires and expectations of our people."