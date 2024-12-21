In the Middle East, neither strategists nor governments can reliably foresee how the narrative might shift from one day to the next.

The Syrian civil war has endured for nearly 14 years, claiming close to one million lives and leaving over 10 million people exiled, maimed or displaced—driven from their cities, dying on the roads or losing their lives while crossing the Mediterranean in pursuit of refuge in Europe. This is the view from afar. Yet, when you go into the abyss in society, the depth of the suffering becomes painfully evident.

The Baath system of enslavement and oppression established by regime leaders Hafez Assad, the father, and perpetuated by Bashar Assad, the son, over 70 years of tyranny, along with the deaths of nearly 100,000 people in prisons as a direct consequence, starkly illustrates the profound trauma endured by the Syrian people.

Oppressed Sunni majority

In retrospect, it becomes evident that the United Nations and what we now refer to as Western civilization —specifically the British and French, who shaped the region’s old order—appeared content with the Assad regime’s brutality and the devastation inflicted upon the Sunni population. Having no substantial campaign ever mounted against the Assad regime in the West to this day explains this tacit satisfaction.

The oppressed Syrian people faced the challenge of a state that had transformed sectarianism and religion into an ideology, labeling Sunni Muslims as infidels, declaring them enemies and pursuing every possible means to destroy them.

Approximately 85-90% of the Syrian population is Sunni, with a ruling Alawaite minority comprising around 10% and a tiny Christian Armenian community. This demographic composition underscores the predominance of Sunnis in the country’s population.

Collaborators step in

To this day, the Assad regime has maintained its rule as a dictatorship. When the Syrian people aspired for a better life, democracy and the ability to govern their own country, Iran was the first to support the regime, followed by Russia. Meanwhile, with regions occupied by the United States, Russia and terrorist organizations such as the PKK, Syria has effectively been fragmented into six or seven parts.

The impact of sociology, demography, legitimacy and illegitimacy play critical roles in the future of nations.

Russia, Iran and the Assad regime treated the Syrian people like invaders. They acted vengefully like occupiers and considered all Sunnis as terrorists, constantly usurping rights, oppressing and marginalizing the people. The attitudes of these three elements have, in a way, moved them away from legitimacy in Syria.

On the other hand, Türkiye backed the Syrian National Army (SNA) and the opposition coalition forces and have created a more legitimate grounding and integrated with the Syrian people.

Under these circumstances, the Syrian regime and Iran jeopardized the peace effort by not granting their part within the framework set in the Astana and Geneva processes. Furthermore, they conducted constant attacks on the area controlled by HTS. They even assaulted Turkish troops and martyred 35 Turkish soldiers who acted as arbitrators between Russia, Iran, Assad’s regime and HTS by establishing control zones so that the two sides would not clash with each other.

A Syrian youth holds signs during a rally next to Damascus Opera House in Umayyad Square, Damascus, Syria, Dec. 19, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Virtuous steps

The events in the last few weeks have unfolded at a breathtaking speed. The opposition has taken Aleppo. In fact, the mindset and behavior of the opposition in Aleppo allowed them to take all of Syria.

When they entered Aleppo, they pledged not to touch Christians, Jews or any minorities like Armenians, that there would not be discrimination against any sect, religion or belief of people and that they would only ensure justice and that would leave the administration to the civilians.

The emergence of the virtuous, state-like and genuinely Islamic approach demonstrated by the Syrian opposition in Aleppo—something long forgotten over the centuries—has granted them the opportunity to symbolize the unity of Damascus, extend this vision to other cities and, in the long run, represent Syria as a whole. This has reignited hope among the Syrian people for a brighter future.

Had the opposition spilled blood in Aleppo or acted vengefully, the Syrian people would have feared them, seeing no distinction between them and groups like Daesh, Hezbollah or Hashd al-Shaabi. However, the Syrian opposition conducted themselves with the dignity and justice reminiscent of Hazrat Omar upon entering a city, Mehmet the Conqueror during his conquests and Saladin Ayyubi in his campaigns.

This was the embodiment of true Islamic justice and nobility—values that the West had long overshadowed and unjustly equated with terrorism. Suddenly, the entire world took notice, inspired by a renewed sense of hope.

In an interview, the opposition leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, stated: “We are not fighting to kill; we are fighting to eliminate injustice for the people. This is what we prayed to Allah for—a victory without revenge. Because if a revolutionary loses his morality, he loses everything. Thank God, we succeeded.”

People longing for a home

No matter how long wars endure, how influential terrorist organizations become in a region or which global powers align their support, the ultimate reality is that sociological truths and demographic imperatives inevitably come to the forefront.

Today, more than any other nation, Syrians yearn deeply for their homeland—for the land where they can live in their own homes once again. This profound longing for nationhood and statehood has propelled the Syrian people to overcome all barriers standing in their way.

Türkiye, Lebanon and Qatar, which have been with the Syrian people since the beginning of the war, are widely debated for their role in Syria's transformation as they represent fairness and legitimacy.

For decades, Türkiye has advocated a policy of fairness and justice, approaching its neighbors with a genuine sense of empathy and responsibility in international politics. This moderate and stabilizing influence is poised to be effective in the recovery of Syria. Even now, civil society, local administrations and experienced state actors in Syria are actively working towards its reunification and restoration as a cohesive state.

Notably, many nations, including global powers, are approaching Türkiye as a key partner in Syria. From the European Union to Russia and France, many states appear eager to collaborate with Türkiye to support the territorial integrity and reconstruction of Syria.

Above all, the Syrian people's greatest aspiration is to live in security and establish a state of their own—a desire that surpasses all others. I firmly believe that the Syrian people, with their resilience and relentless determination, will rise as a great nation, forging a stable and unshakable future.

Having endured immense suffering, the Syrian people possess an extraordinary resolve to achieve security and stability. I am confident that no force will be able to stand in the way of this profound and unwavering desire.