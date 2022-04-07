At a press conference in Brussels, U.S. President Joe Biden warned about the rising food prices in his country. “It’s going to be real,” he said and stated that: “the price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well. Because both Russia and Ukraine have been the breadbasket of Europe for wheat.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte who described the increase in the March inflation (11.9%) as “worrying,” spoke more openly: “We're facing tremendously high inflation. Of course, it affects many people. We're all going to get a little poorer in the future. It's really going to happen. We have to be clear about it.” Rutte, however, attributes the economic crisis to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called “totally paranoid.” He said that “everyone will seriously feel the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on energy prices this year. Inflation is so terribly high and energy prices are rising so fast that my most honest message to the Netherlands is that the government can't figure it all out.”

Wow, Putin seems worse than coronavirus! He invaded Ukraine, staring the United States and the European Union right in the eye, and achieved his military and political goals. He also hit his enemies with sanctions imposed against his country. Yes, they are already looking for excuses for the impending global economic depression, the devastating effects of which are being felt globally. They want us to believe that the current situation is not because they stopped the world with dysfunctional bans during the pandemic, but because of Putin's one-month military operation.

According to figures, the pandemic-caused damage in Germany alone is around $381.8 billion. According to the U.N.'s estimation, the cost of the restrictions to the world economy is more than $8.5 trillion. We know that the actual balance sheet is much bigger than the common official numbers and it continues to grow like an avalanche. Millions of workers in the measures-hit sectors are now dependent on their states. The inflation created by the governments, which chose to print more money to provide pandemic support, cannot be seen from the statistics.

The level reached by the increase in the prices of goods and services is deteriorating the natural balance of the market day by day. Since there is no rational and predictable environment, economies have become open to speculation.

Moreover, there are other costs that are not taken into account. The Russia-Ukraine war, which is being used today to hide the economic devastation of the pandemic, is one of them.

'New' world politics

Biden's "new world order" policy amid the pandemic hardened international politics. The new strategy, implemented in the Asia Pacific, the Balkans, Afghanistan and the energy geography, has exacerbated potential conflict points. The vacuum in global politics has given leaders like Putin the opportunity to open the war card and gain support. That's why, although the whole "modern world" – the Western bloc – is sensitive to Ukraine, no one takes responsibility for the solution of the problem. While they have found a mediator, like Turkey, who has gained the trust of both the Kremlin and Kyiv, they devalue Ankara's attempts to stop the war.

But the famous U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is right ... “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” At the end of the day, like a boomerang, they’ll face the costs of their actions.