Standing before over one hundred thousand people at Teknofest Istanbul, Selçuk Bayraktar, the architect of Türkiye’s world-famous unmanned aerial vehicles, reminded us of a truth that is both obvious and unsettling: technologies once regarded as purely civilian are now being weaponized. From GPS to satellites, from social media platforms to smartphones, the line between civilian tools and instruments of war has blurred beyond recognition. Most recently, this phenomenon drew global attention when Israel planted explosives in pagers sold to Hezbollah.

Bayraktar’s words about techno-feudalism were equally striking. In this emerging order, states risk becoming digital vassals of monopolies and foreign suppliers, forfeiting both their independence and sovereignty. The world is heading in a direction where self-reliance is no longer a luxury, but an existential necessity.

In addition to building unmanned aerial vehicles, the Turkish engineer-inventor has promoted solutions to this crisis through the Teknofest ecosystem. Teknofest-affiliated entities have launched two notable projects: Küre, an AI-assisted digital encyclopedia where each article has one or more real contributors, and NSosyal, Türkiye’s own social media platform where admission is contingent upon identity verification.

There was once a time, roughly between the end of the Cold War and the Second Gulf War, when optimism about openness and globalization seemed boundless. Integration, transparency, and the promise of “the end of history” were taken as proof that Realpolitik belonged to the past. Many suspected it was too good to be true, but it was a half-truth that much of the world was eager to believe. In recent years, however, that illusion has collapsed. Proxy wars, great-power competition, and the weaponization of even the most basic technologies have restored a more cynical worldview. The fashionable claim that controlling territory no longer mattered has been discarded, replaced with blunt and aggressive power politics.

Against this backdrop, Teknofest carries a new weight. It is not merely a festival, but a statement: that Türkiye will not accept a subordinate role in this techno-feudal order. The platform empowers the next generation to pursue their dreams, to design and develop technology, and to launch their own ventures. This is the opposite of what millennials in Türkiye were told for so long: to get a diploma and a stable job for a good life. Its nationwide popularity signals a new social consensus: one that values entrepreneurship and out-of-the-box thinking. And Bayraktar’s call – for young people not to confine their dreams even to the sky, but to look beyond it – captures the essence of this movement.

Over time, the Teknofest ecosystem has expanded. What began as an aviation-themed event has grown to encompass nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and even agricultural technologies. In this broader landscape, the bright red bomber jacket – now iconic – still feels at home, yet stands in contrast to the sheer diversity of what Teknofest has become: the world’s largest technology festival, where every corner showcases a new frontier.

For all its symbolism, Teknofest is best understood not on the page, but in person. The energy of the crowds, the innovation on display, and the sense of pride are impossible to capture fully in writing. This year’s festival runs until Sept. 21, at Atatürk Airport – easily accessible by public transit. It is an opportunity for people of all ages to see firsthand what Türkiye’s future looks like: a future of independence, sovereignty, and limitless dreams.