For nearly 200 years, Western states have dominated the world. The dominance of France and the United Kingdom continued up until the 21st century. Although many countries have colonial pasts, these two were the flagships.

The United States, which took the helm of the West after the U.K., acted as if it was the sole decision-maker when it came to democracy and modernity. The U.S. acted as if it was its right to point out which countries were democratic and which were anti-democratic. The West also categorized each country as modern or non-modern, Western or non-Western, developed or underdeveloped. It categorized all countries by reducing them to singular identities and grouping them to suit Western prosperity.

During the Cold War, intellectuals in developing countries accused the West of implementing double standards. Indeed, Western rhetoric, its work on fundamental rights and freedoms, and its insistence on democracy while putting personal interests ahead of all else would often draw attention to this double standard. Today, however, it is well known that the West is biased and simply works for its own interests, using all kinds of values for its benefit and destroying those it wants by using the stick of freedom.

It is possible to dive deeper into the topic, but within the framework of this article, I do not want to stray from the subject of terrorism.

The rise of Türkiye

Türkiye is experiencing an expansion of influence. One can see this wherever one looks in the geography. Türkiye has been taking successful steps since the beginning of the 21st century by establishing a more independent state order, running its bureaucracy soundly, increasing its military capacity, strengthening its defense industry and using the culture of negotiation and diplomacy in a very effective manner.

Terrorist groups have taken hardly any steps in Türkiye since 2016. The slightest terror attempt is spotted and prevented before it can cause damage with proactive security measures, and the perpetrators are caught and eliminated. Terror groups, with the assistance of certain foreign powers, are aware of this fact and are therefore deployed across borders and continue their activities abroad.

Looking at it from the outside, the PKK terrorist group, like the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), is no longer being properly managed. These groups, which have no ethical borders, either end up as drug and arms traders or become subcontractors of global actors.

Today, the PKK, using an absurd paradigm that prides itself on standing side by side with leftism and America's wishes, believes that it will be protected, whatever it does, under all circumstances. However, Westerners view such terror groups as legionnaires and use them as long as it benefits their interests.

West losing its power

On the other hand, the U.S. and other Western states, in which the terror groups believe, are no longer as powerful as they used to be. The PKK long wanted to appear along Türkiye's borders as a threat. Everybody knows that the Turkish state and army have always been strong enough to destroy such terror groups.

When countries are weak, internal turmoil prevails and the government cannot administer the state properly, allowing terrorist organizations to expand their space. As long as the national and patriotic elements of the state power are in place and public support is behind the government, terror groups cannot establish a sphere of influence.

Although the Turkish Jacobian intellectuals and the former ruling elite, which the West has raised with 200 years of effort, try to support the PKK, they cannot openly endorse the terror group by overcoming the patriotic public opinion of the People's Alliance.

Both terror groups and those who try to support them know that this is the worst period for terrorist organizations, as Türkiye is at its strongest. Therefore, the internal threat turns into an external one in this period.

I think terror organizations should never forget the tragic end of the Afghans who fell from the plane's wings while trying to escape with the hope of seeking refuge in the U. S. when the American elements suddenly fled Afghanistan.

Terror groups should know that no matter what, a similar fate awaits them, just like the people who fell from the wings in Afghanistan one day or were killed in an attack another day. I know we must tackle the social aspect of terrorism, its sources and the problems in the country that might feed it, but I would like to say here that there is no hope for terror groups as long as our country is strong.