One of the most important requirements to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is the sincere struggle of the world's leading economies to protect and develop the earth, the global ecological system, the climate and the environment. Because sustainability is one of the most indispensable global trends of the 21st century and if comprehensive policies, strategies and practices for climate and environmental security, preserving all the riches of the global ecological system and efficient use of all underground and surface resources cannot be established, a rather dark future awaits us.

While we can use the word “dark” as a metaphor, it is also possible to express it as a concrete reality in terms of the risk of losing the energy necessary for modern life. For this reason, rendering all the inputs we use in the production of all goods and services to meet the needs of more than 8 billion world citizens suitable for recycling and technological progress toward “zero waste” in the real sense are among the priorities of the scientific world. Only a technological leap in which the inputs used in all strategic sectors could be reintroduced to nature and could be completely free from becoming waste will lead us to a sustainable future.

The three pillars

One of the most indispensable pillars of a sustainable future that will make the world liveable for future generations and protect the world as a source of life in the universe is the sustainable energy economy. The very economy rests on three pillars: The first is sustainable energy production based on future solar and wind technologies. Second, we have fixed battery units and fixed battery systems as important technological breakthroughs and discoveries of the near future. Third, all kinds of vehicles work entirely with electricity; i.e., fully electric transport and logistics vehicles. We're not just talking about cars and land vehicles; we also refer to fully electric sea and air vehicles. A very long and arduous research and development (R&D) challenge awaits us for rockets and spacecraft.

Sustainable energy generation means creating an energy production composition based on hydro, geothermal and nuclear sources by prioritizing solar and wind. Sustainable energy production is also an important requirement for self-sufficiency in energy requirements, which has become even more important for countries. The most fundamental challenge for the next 10 to 25 years is for countries to design their energy supply security in a way that preserves the environment and ecological balance and achieves the net-zero carbon target. This is why, developing technology for solar and wind-based energy production and building facilities and power plants based on new technologies is as important as developing storage technologies, especially for electricity produced by renewable energy derivatives.

In this process, the most challenging aspect, the one that must be overcome, is to produce a new generation battery cell. Because the new generation battery cell represents an indispensable stage for the development of fully electric vehicles and logistics vehicles, which constitute the third pillar of the sustainable energy economy revolution, as well as for the large-scale storage of electricity produced by renewable energy opportunities. The progress in the new generation battery cell technology will be the most fundamental factor that determines the speed of transformation in the energy economy revolution.