Recently, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “we have learned who is our friend and who is our enemy,” and added that he “cannot see Ukraine in NATO.” Those who have warned that the country has been dragged into a dangerous adventure for years, looking at the course of Ukraine, are now saying “good morning” to Zelenskyy. They are right. Because everything has become clear. And a leader elected with more than 70% of the votes of his people had to calculate that this would be the end.

Although the Western press tried to make a hero out of Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin divided Ukraine into two in three weeks. It spread the crisis across Europe, causing millions of civilians to flee to the continent. Moreover, he has done it in front of the United States, NATO and the European Union.

The whole country is being destroyed day by day, city by city. I don't know if you call it a “collective incompetence” or “betrayal,” as Zelenskyy said, but the Western bloc’s inability is not limited to what is happening now.

Meanwhile, the embargoes against Russia have already started hitting the economies of Europe, the U.S. and regional countries. Apart from oil, gas and some weapons, Russia does not have a serious export item – but there is still a large market to sell these too.

On the other hand, who do you think will take the hit if giant Western brands, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Ferrari and Victoria's Secret, leave the Russian market?

A moral superiority vanishes

What's more, the West is killing the minimum universal principles it has "defended" against Putin, who declared his position as the leader of the Eastern bloc with the Ukraine action. The West is losing its moral and ethical superiority.

The following list, compiled from media platforms, is proof of how the "free West" concept, engineered and propagated after World War II to "defend human rights," is just a myth. It will undoubtedly go down in history as such.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York fired the famous Russian soprano Anna Netrebko for not condemning Putin. Valery Gergiev, the conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, who is also known to be close to Putin, was fired from his job.

The University of Milano-Bicocca in Italy canceled its course on Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Netflix canceled the shooting of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. It temporarily stopped all future projects in Russia.

The Greek Ministry of Culture canceled the performance of the Swan Lake Ballet.

Lithuania suspended the Spanish Bolshoi Theater's tour scheduled for May while announcing that all artists from Russia would be banned from entering the country.

The European Broadcasting Union has announced that Russia will not be able to participate in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

FIFA and UEFA announced that Russian clubs and the Russian national team were banned from all tournaments. FIFA also banned the playing of the Russian national anthem and the unfolding of the Russian flag in international matches.

World Taekwondo, the sport's international governing body, stripped Putin of his black belt. The International Judo Federation suspended him as his honorary president.

The Russian Grand Prix, which was planned to be held on Sept. 25, was canceled by the Formula 1 team.

The International Cat Federation (FIFE) announced that Russian-bred cats will not be registered and will not be able to participate in the FIFE fair.

A passenger plane belonging to Russia’s Ural Airlines company, heading toward Portugal, was turned around mid-flight.

In Germany, the Munich-based private clinics of Iatros Klinik and LMU Klinikum announced that they will not treat Russian or Belarusian citizens.

Estonia suspended the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens.

Russia's participation in the Cannes Film Festival was banned.

A collective madness

The list of such instances is long. Some may ask if this is a problem while people are being killed in Ukraine? Yes, it is! Because Putin should be grateful to the Western bloc, which is motivating Russian citizens against embargoes with this nonsense, reinforcing the discourse that the whole world is hostile toward Russia. The West should immediately start discussing where it is pushing the Russian people because this is a collective madness that the whole world will pay for once again.