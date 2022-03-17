Recently, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “we have learned who is our friend and who is our enemy,” and added that he “cannot see Ukraine in NATO.” Those who have warned that the country has been dragged into a dangerous adventure for years, looking at the course of Ukraine, are now saying “good morning” to Zelenskyy. They are right. Because everything has become clear. And a leader elected with more than 70% of the votes of his people had to calculate that this would be the end.
Although the Western press tried to make a hero out of Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin divided Ukraine into two in three weeks. It spread the crisis across Europe, causing millions of civilians to flee to the continent. Moreover, he has done it in front of the United States, NATO and the European Union.
The whole country is being destroyed day by day, city by city. I don't know if you call it a “collective incompetence” or “betrayal,” as Zelenskyy said, but the Western bloc’s inability is not limited to what is happening now.
Meanwhile, the embargoes against Russia have already started hitting the economies of Europe, the U.S. and regional countries. Apart from oil, gas and some weapons, Russia does not have a serious export item – but there is still a large market to sell these too.
On the other hand, who do you think will take the hit if giant Western brands, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Ferrari and Victoria's Secret, leave the Russian market?
What's more, the West is killing the minimum universal principles it has "defended" against Putin, who declared his position as the leader of the Eastern bloc with the Ukraine action. The West is losing its moral and ethical superiority.
The following list, compiled from media platforms, is proof of how the "free West" concept, engineered and propagated after World War II to "defend human rights," is just a myth. It will undoubtedly go down in history as such.
The list of such instances is long. Some may ask if this is a problem while people are being killed in Ukraine? Yes, it is! Because Putin should be grateful to the Western bloc, which is motivating Russian citizens against embargoes with this nonsense, reinforcing the discourse that the whole world is hostile toward Russia. The West should immediately start discussing where it is pushing the Russian people because this is a collective madness that the whole world will pay for once again.
