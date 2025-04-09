The Middle East has been suffering from the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip and Israeli aggression against regional countries such as Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. The Israeli government has violated the cease-fire and intensified its attacks against innocent and defenseless Palestinians. It is clear that Israeli policy aims at rendering Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displacing the Palestinians living in the region. So far, two-thirds of the region is depopulated. Let’s not forget that Israel has continued these unlawful policies with the support of the majority of the Israeli people and most of the Western governments, and the indifference of Arab and Muslim states.

However, sooner or later, the suffering in Palestine may bring the region and the world to a boiling point. Unexpectedly, Israel’s expansionist policies may backfire anytime. Some regional and global actors may take actions against the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Although the Israeli government crossed all red lines, some global and regional actors may call on Israel to stop its aggressive policies, because the energy accumulation in the regional fault lines is about to reach an explosion point.

There are many domestic, regional and international dynamics that contribute to the possible boiling point. These dynamics are motivating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue his unilateral aggressive policies toward the Palestinian people and many regional states. In the domestic context, many Israelis know that Netanyahu, who is on trial for several corruption charges, has been trying to evade ongoing investigations against himself. Netanyahu has been violating not only the main principles of international law but also Israeli domestic law.

Israeli people should not forget that the unlawful policies of the Israeli government will be counter-productive. Not only Palestinians but also Israelis will pay the price. Those who support Netanyahu's policies will also be held accountable for the ongoing suffering and mass killing of the Palestinians. At the end, the expansionist policies of the Israeli government will not bring peace to Israel or to the region, in which Israel constitutes a very small minority.

In the long run, these policies will not bring peace to the Israeli state or its people either. As mentioned by Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan in a TV interview, the provocative policies of Israel will not serve its own security. Fidan stated that “the fact that it is solving some things at the tactical level does not change the greater threat it creates for itself at the strategic level.”

In the regional context, Israel has been attacking many states, which are unable to even retaliate. On the one hand, some regional countries directly or indirectly support the Israeli aggression. On the other hand, most governments of Arab and Muslim states remain silent about the Israeli transgression.

However, observers of the Middle East know that the silence of the regional streets may end anytime soon, if the Israeli genocide and its expansionist policies go on. Some recent attacks, such as the arbitrary killing of paramedics and journalists, further caused fierce reactions from the international community.

People of Arab and Muslim countries may urge their respective governments to take some concrete actions against the Israeli aggression. For example, Egyptian people have begun to demand the opening of the Rafah Border Gate, the only gate connecting Gaza with the world, to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. As a reaction to this demand, the leaders of Jordan and Egypt rushed to France. The three leaders called he U.S. President Donald Trump, the only leader who can stop Netanyahu, to put pressure on the Israeli government to declare a new cease-fire and to end the mass killing in Palestine.

Sooner or later, Israeli authorities who joined the genocidal activities against Palestinians and violate basic human rights, including Netanyahu, will be held accountable under international law. Even the Israeli political opposition may hold him responsible for the war crimes and genocide, and thus they may try to get rid of him.

Sooner or later, regional governments have to take concrete actions against the ongoing Israeli aggression. Otherwise, they may lose their powers and legitimacy within their respective countries. No leader or government has limitless credit in any regional state. The conscience of the people will definitely take action one day. Therefore, regional actors will have to take measures against any surprises. Otherwise, the entire region may enter into chaos, which may end their rule as well.

The Israeli government continues to create political, economic and humanitarian costs not only for the Palestinians and Israelis but also for the entire region, and even the world. Therefore, sooner or later, the international community has to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s illegitimate and genocidal policies. Even though it may be too late for the Palestinians, the international community will react to the ongoing Israeli state terrorism.