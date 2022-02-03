The Ukraine tension, which has escalated following the statements made by the United States and Russia, continues to intensify. I have avoided saying the tension in Ukraine deliberately as the atmosphere in the country is calm despite warmongering statements from the global mass media and U.S. authorities. Although the mass agencies are claiming that war is about to begin, the journalists whom I spoke with on the ground say the opposite.

According to my sources, the Ukrainian people are against the war drums that have been playing for days and are not anxious about the near future. My sources also said that some of the news presented on global media even surprises Ukrainians. There are countless reporters, who have arrived in Ukraine to support the "tense" atmosphere. For example, I heard a TV reporter saying, "here is Donetsk. There is no element of Ukraine here. The region is completely under Russian control," while the vehicles of the Ukrainian police and officials can be seen in the background. These types of reporters only report figments of their imagination.

In another news report, a Ukrainian citizen says, "there is nothing new. It’s the same debate for years. What would happen if Russia took the administration? We don't care as much as you. For us, Ukraine or Russia is the same thing. Don't deceive people." However, this is translated by the reporter as "people are anxious and fearful." The journalist either didn’t understand what the Ukrainian man said or just chose to lie.

Whatever the answer is, it is clear that journalism in Ukraine has been murdered. This problem goes far beyond our colleagues' personal mistakes or concerns about "ratings." Journalism and media are being systematically pushed into the ditch just like in the Gulf War.

The "reputable" media outlets are instrumental in the election campaign launched by U.S. President Joe Biden and out-of-date European administrators over Ukraine.

All is OK?

Well, is there really no possibility of conflict in the region? Of course, there is a possibility of war in Ukraine, just like any area where Russia and the U.S. are in conflict ahead of their respective elections. So far, Moscow's statements seem more restrained than those of the constantly threatening West. The Russians say that the U.S. is trying to draw them into a war.

However, even if Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a step forward, it seems unlikely that the U.S. will react directly or through NATO. It seems that Biden and his fellows are in favor of letting the Ukrainian crisis continue.

There is nothing strange about the actions of these politicians. What I'm curious about is how the media, which has been declaring the start of war every morning, will twist the situation when Ukraine returns to normal.

Before the Ukraine crisis, the media first needs to explain its bad record on the coronavirus pandemic. I’m planning to be in Ukraine today. I can't wait to share my observations from the field with you in my next column.