People across the globe have been deeply preoccupied with their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most states have retreated into their shells to protect themselves from the crisis, borders have become more apparent and travel and trade have been suspended.

In late March, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global cease-fire to be initiated as soon as possible to concentrate on the fight against the pandemic, saying: “The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global cease-fire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”

We do not know how effective the call by the U.N. has been but so far it has had no serious outcome on the ground. However, since the spread of the coronavirus in over 180 countries, there have been reports that some wars and conflicts that have been going on for years around the world have come to an end or have decelerated.

Guterres said that his call for a cease-fire in late March has been welcomed by Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

Acts of terrorism around the world have also declined due to the pandemic.

However, a report from Diyarbakır, Turkey, on Wednesday showed that some terrorist groups continue to wreak havoc even during the days of self-isolation and lockdown.

According to local sources and security forces, during the passage of a vehicle carrying forest workers in the city's Kulp district, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by PKK terrorists exploded, killing five civilians.

The first thing that came to my mind the moment I heard the sad news was a recent statement from the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition. The coalition reported that they had provided $1.2 million worth of supplies to hospitals and prisons in al-Hasakah and al-Shaddadah, which are under the control of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria, to be used against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The statement said that the materials provided to hospitals and prisons consisted of gloves, masks, surgical kits and protective equipment such as oximeters.

To cut a long story short, the U.S. and European Union countries, which have been trying to snatch masks being transported to the other countries and cannot manage to give their citizens or health workers even the most basic medical supplies, are very generous to terrorists.

I wonder whether the PKK terrorist who killed five civilian workers in Turkey on Wednesday were also wearing those masks sent by our “allies” on their faces?

Does the answer to this question not concern our European brothers and U.S. citizens to whom our government has sent masks during these challenging days, as well as Turks?