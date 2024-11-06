He didn’t make America great again. He has no definite plans to make it happen this time either; he doesn’t have a loyal political and bureaucratic team for anything he promised. He promised nothing, either. But Kamala Harris needed a miracle; exit polls showed a grim outlook for her throughout the day. She had a monkey (named Joe) on her back. All political pundits portrayed Biden as an “impedimenta” even though he bowed out of the race. The four ill-spent years the Democrats had would have an impact on the elections.

They say there are no winners in elections, only losers. Kamala Harris lost, so Donald Trump happened to be the winner. As another ill-spent four years from 2016 to 2020 showed, the MAGA turned into nothing but a terribly designed populist propaganda tool. It did not make America great; it almost ended in disaster on Jan. 6, 2021. It was, in the words of the House committee investigating the insurrection, the “culmination of an attempted coup” as Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Still, Mr. Trump promised nothing other than repeating his ultra-populist policies, like building walls on the border, deporting even legal immigrants back to South America and imposing high tariffs on Chinese imports. He doesn’t care if China will remain the largest global economy and replace the United States. Perhaps he doesn’t even comprehend it. What is important for him is a shiny façade! His ego should be satisfied; everyone should acknowledge that he is the greatest, most valiant president of all.

He'll keep all those neocons Biden in the diplomatic and defense apparatuses inherited from the former Bush years. They will continue to remap the Middle East, creating a “terroristan,” dismembering Iraq and Syria; Trump will gladly continue to support Israel unconditionally, even if he starts to nuke Iran. Another victim of Trump's presidency will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he criticizes ruthlessly and expresses doubts over his ability to win the war with Russia.

The world has many problems beyond Trump and Harris; the globe is not what it was four years ago. Africa, for instance, has rejected the U.S. and EU neo-colonial agenda. The Saudis are not in America’s pocket anymore; they are on the verge of alliance with Iran and China. Trump and Harris were two faces of the same coin for many global issues. Neither promised a global order with fair and equal partnerships. They do not accept the responsibility for the climate change that the development process of Western countries caused. The whole world is suffering its consequences. Harris only focused on green energy for her country; Trump does not believe in climate initiatives!

Trump claimed “The United States had no wars” during his first term because the U.S. engaged in virtually no new major armed conflicts. In his victory speech yesterday, he also said the country needs “a strong and powerful military,” but he added: “I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.”

I wish we didn’t have to watch the chaos this ill-prepared president and the administration he inherits from Biden might create. But we’ll have a front-row seat for it.