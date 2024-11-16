The recent elections in the United States captured the attention of the entire world. Despite some futurist writers and political scientists discussing a potential decline in U.S. global influence, all eyes turned to television screens on election night, with debates centering on whether the Republicans or Democrats would prevail and whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris would emerge victorious. This reaction underscores that the U.S. remains the dominant power on the world stage.

In elections, a key trait of successful campaigns is the ability to inspire hope in everyone with expectations. I believe Trump has managed this exceptionally well, giving hope to many people in this election.

In terms of domestic policy, he has promised to make Americans wealthier, take a tougher stance on China, strengthen the U.S. economy, and lower the cost of essential goods. These policies are likely to resonate well domestically.

As a global superpower, Trump’s central message contrasts sharply with the Democrats. He argues that the Democrats seek to ignite global conflicts and even risk World War III, while he positions himself as the leader who will bring an end to wars.

Not only did American citizens hold high hopes, but people in war-torn regions like the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia were also optimistic that Trump would bring an end to these conflicts.

However, as usual, there were significant doubts about how U.S.-Israeli relations might change under Trump compared to the Biden administration.

Hardline surprise

Just as the eyes of the Middle East, and those of Muslims in America, Lebanese and Palestinians yearning for peace, were on him, Trump took an unexpected step that disrupted expectations and turned everything upside down.

Trump has assembled a Cabinet list that even Haaretz, a liberal opposition newspaper in Israel, which advocates for a swift end to the war and a lasting peace, published headlines such as, “Only Netanyahu could have chosen a cushier Trump foreign policy team.” Haaretz also featured a banner photograph from Tel Aviv, congratulating Trump on his goal of making Israel great.

All the secretaries and key advisers Trump has listed, except for the Department of Justice, are as radical as the Israeli genocidal Netanyahu, evangelical if not Jewish Zionist.

So, we can foretell that the Middle East will turn into a bloodbath. Neither Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, nor Palestine will be comfortable with this new policy under President-elect Trump.

Trump, who promised to end wars and bring peace to the world during his campaign, has already created disappointment and great unease in the Islamic world with his cabinet.

Of course, we all know that the secretaries in the Cabinet and advisers work according to the willpower of the president. We also know that presidents rely predominantly on the information and documents their secretaries and advisers provide.

Trump, who successfully persuaded the public during his campaign, challenged the globalists, defended American interests, and promised to end the wars, has now made half the world nervous with his Cabinet choices. A Cabinet that is so radical, so authoritarian, so evangelical and so Zionist might aim to end wars globally. Still, it seems apparent that the Middle East could witness more massacres.

Despite a promising campaign, this Cabinet is already causing disappointment. It remains to be seen which nominees will secure Senate approval and which will maintain their positions, but there are already ample reasons for concern.