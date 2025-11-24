Metaphorically speaking, he is the dog, and we, the NATO, European Union and Asia-Pacific region allies, are his tail; and he is wagging us as he likes. You must have caught my drift; I am talking about the Orange Man, the Big Boss, our Fondling Father, the one and only Donald the Great.

He was going to end all wars, including the "Mother of All Wars," which has been going on "for the last 3,000 years" in the Middle East. That is, it must have started in 985 B.C., before Christ. There was no “middle” or “far” in any cardinal direction because the system of dividing the world into North, South, East and West was not invented yet. But this is Captain Covfefe talking! If he says there was a war going on in the Middle East for the last 3,000 years, there was one! And he was going to end it with his 20-point peace plan. (It was a 21-point plan, but his buddy Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t like the number because it symbolizes sin.)

Anyway, U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan would create an international administration in Gaza after Israel’s Zionist government stops bombing and returns all the Israeli hostages. He said it and signed “The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity” at the Gaza peace summit held on Oct. 13, 2025, in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. Not only did he affix his monstrous signature on it, but he also had Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sign it.

The plan to end “any hostilities among the believers of Christianity, Islam and Judaism in the region and to achieve a comprehensive and durable peace arrangement in the Gaza Strip” would be realized in phases. As soon as the hostilities end and living hostages and the remains of deceased ones were returned to Israel, the second phase of Trump’s plan would kick in, and the sixth item of the signed document would be implemented: “6. A task force will be formed of representatives from the United States, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries to be agreed upon by the parties, to follow up on the implementation with the two sides and coordinate with them.”

Please note Türkiye’s name in that Item 6: “A task force ... formed of representatives from the United States, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and other countries.”

Furthermore, trying to win the international force behind it, the Trump administration submitted this document to the U.N. Security Council as a draft resolution. It became one: 13 countries in favor, none against, but two permanent members, China and Russia, absenting themselves from voting. In the council’s diplomatic vernacular, abstention means “I don’t like it, but I choose not to fight about it!”

And they are right: Resolution 2803 (2025) is not going to work, simply because it doesn’t have the sixth point of the signed Trump declaration as one of its craftily rewritten text. Instead, it authorizes “the establishment of a Board of Peace (BoP) as a transitional administration with international legal personality that will set the framework, and coordinate funding, for the redevelopment of Gaza pursuant to the Comprehensive Plan, etc., etc.”

No names of the countries to form a task force, or the BoP. Not even a reference to the signed Sharm el-Sheikh document. That force would “follow up on the implementation with the two sides and coordinate with them” on the peace plan. In other words, it would be an international stabilization force (ISF) for Gaza. Right?

Right, Palestinians and all other sane people of the region knew that as soon as that force puts its boots on the Gaza soil, not only would the situation be stabilized in Gaza, but in the entire Palestine. The Zionist colonization and occupation force would be leaving the region, partitioned as Palestine by the United Nations in 1947. As such, Israel itself would get rid of the title of apartheid state; the democratic minded Jews would get their country and religion back from the Zionists.

But – this is a very big but – using the Israel lobby in the permanent U.N. Security Council members, the U.S., the United Kingdom and France, Netanyahu midwifed the birth of that “amazing and historic deal for peace,” and it turned out to be a mouse: “At ille murem peperit.“ I am not going to repeat Aesop's 520th fable “The Mountain in Labor” in its entirety; I’ll quote the last line of the earliest surviving version of the tale in Athenaeus' poem: “A mountain was in labor, and Zeus was scared; but it gave birth to a mouse.”

“Why?” you’ll ask. The answer is simple. When Trump began selling his peace plan, Netanyahu and almost all the Zionist cabal in Israel and America went amok in great haste. Netanyahu caught the first plane (and swerved it through the airspaces of those countries that would execute an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court about him for the war crimes he committed) and rushed to the White House.

Nevertheless, he heaved a big sigh of relief during his visit with Trump at the White House on Sept. 30, 2025; Netanyahu even went on live on the Israeli TVs in the middle of their meeting and said in Hebrew not to worry about anything because Trump would allow him to “edit” his peace plan! After the meeting, he continued the interview: “Who would have believed it?!” he exclaimed in Hebrew, relishing the new terms of Trump’s plan. He even shared it on his social media accounts: “Now the whole world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms that we created together with Trump, to bring back all the hostages – the living and the dead – while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stays in the majority of the Strip.”

Now, fast-forward your calendar to Nov. 17; but remember, for the six weeks until the UNSC meeting, Netanyahu kept repeating the same song: Türkiye cannot be in the ISF or the BoP. He flatly rejected the idea of having Turkish soldiers along with the American, Egyptian and Qatari forces in Gaza. He knew Türkiye was perhaps the only country that would make the ISF work to stabilize the situation in Palestine and Israel. But suppose you remember what happened between Türkiye and Israel since the Oct. 7 raid of Hamas in the occupied territories. In that case, you’ll surmise that Netanyahu would object to Turkish boots on the ground to end his ethnic cleansing.