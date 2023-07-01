As Muslims, we have pretty comprehensive knowledge of Christianity and Judaism, and we expect that Jews and Christians, as followers of the divine religions, have a similar level of knowledge about Islam. However, throughout history, neither Christian scholars nor academics have properly learned Islam.

In the early years of Islam, a whole new problem emerged for Christianity. Knowing or believing in another religion was problematic for Christians. For them, Judaism was a religion that killed their prophet. In the Christian concept, Islam was idolatry as it had a prophet who came after Jesus Christ.

Since Muslims regard Judaism and Christianity as divine religions and their prophets as their own, they recognize both Judaism and Christianity.

However, there was a danger for Christianity. Should the Christian scholars recognize Islam as a divine religion that came after Christ, they should have followed it. So they had no other choice but to label Islam as idolatry, not to be obliged into following it.

Islamic scholars were so broad-minded and visionary that they had a vast knowledge of Christianity, Judaism, Greek and even Chinese philosophy. The Islamic scholars fearlessly researched and thought equally on the basics of the Christian faith, Chinese wisdom and history.

The studies by Christians on Islam was initiated by Spanish scholars, as Muslim Andalusian Umayyads conquered large tracts of land in Spain. Later, some philosophers and some cardinals made efforts in this regard. But I think that until the modern era, Christian knowledge of Islam was never comprehensive.

If they believed in a divine prophet after Jesus, the entire system around Christianity would phase out, exactly like the Old Testament or Judaism did with the emergence of Jesus Christ.

In this sense, Islam was a threat to Christianity. It advanced from the East to the West while the West followed the progress delicately. Christians hoped these people would give up their faith. They waited with patience.

The Mongol invasion relieved the Christians for a while, as most Islamic lands remained under Mongol occupation. But, at a time when their fears were just over, the Ottoman Empire emerged as a powerful Islamic state and continued to expand toward the West.

Christians organized many crusades to conquer Jerusalem (Al-Quds) in the Seljuk and Ottoman periods and were often defeated.

The West's ignorance

The ignorance of Westerners about Islam continues in the age of the millennium.

In the West, liberalism, freedom of individuals, freedom of the human body, or freedom of expression are concepts that have almost reached the level of supporting perversions, which is shaming humanity.

Especially after the leftist ideology lost its former position, two trends emerged in Western societies: Supporting LGBT, and manifestation of anti-Islam narratives and hence Islamophobia.

The approach to freedom of expression reached such an extent that even crimes against all religions, cultures, beliefs and humanity are widely tolerated.

Quran burnings

The hostility towards Islam, the antagonism against the Holy Quran, and the enmity towards prophets have reached a somewhat irreconcilable level in Sweden in recent years.

Hosting the terrorist organization PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on the one side and the desire to become a NATO member on the other squeezes the state of Sweden from two sides. FETÖ and PKK members might be acting together with atheists inside Sweden to attract reaction from Turks by burning the Quran.

Nowadays, Westerners spread fear in their societies, just like they were afraid of the Turks and the Ottomans in history. This fear manifests itself in several ways. The first is hostility towards Türkiye, the second is enmity towards President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the third is hostility towards religion and Islamophobia to draw Erdoğan's anger in Türkiye.

They disrespect and burn Quran in Sweden. Such an anomaly will pass one day. However, if people fear something, they usually face it.

There have always been people who believe in Allah Almighty, adhere to the creed of "Tawhid," and want to represent justice on earth.

At this point, Türkiye is the country that will prevent these deviants by using media, means of communication, and, when necessary, via state pressure, and its President Erdoğan is the leader who will orchestrate them all.

In this glorious struggle, whoever has a drop of faith in the heart and love for the Prophet and the Quran has a part in this struggle, and we will continue it vigorously. Enemies of Allah and enemies of religion have existed throughout history and will continue to exist. There is no fear as long as Muslims are conscious and back their issues.