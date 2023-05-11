The Economist has adorned the backdrop of its Twitter account with a series of slogans. Allow me to share one of the slogans featured on the magazine cover, leaving the rest to your imagination: "Erdoğan must go!"

I would like to emphasize that I am not referring to the customary criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan often found in the magazine. This represents The Economist's institutional stance.

Not only The Economist but every globalist publication, from France to Germany, sole agenda is the May 14 elections and their hatred toward President Erdoğan. So what is the reason behind these special interests? Why do newspapers and magazines that have been marketed as "respected" not hesitate to trample upon journalistic principles? Why this rush to turn the will of a distant country's people, expressed at the ballot box, into an object of hatred?

Indeed, Türkiye is a rule of law integrated into the international community's legal framework, with all its institutions and organizations. Erdoğan is a leader who came to power through general and free elections, watched by the entire world.

In the previous election in 2018, he secured a 20-point lead over his closest rival, Muharrem Ince. Currently, he is leading in the polls once again. Even in the most marginal segments of the opposition in Türkiye, there is no debate on this matter.

Erdoğan stands apart from Europe

Erdoğan did not come to power like French President Emmanuel Macron, who emboldened his police to the extent of severing the hands of protesters on the streets. He receives more votes than the total of the coalition leaders governing Germany. He is not like King Charles III, whose coronation ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey Church in London over the weekend. Before you tell me "It's just symbolic," let me say that I remember vividly how Queen Elizabeth II shut down the British Parliament.

In short, Erdoğan is the leader who will be subject to the latest legitimacy debate within Western democracy. Are the wealthy elites in the United States, European capitals or London concerned that Erdoğan is not sufficiently liberal? Are they urging the Turkish electorate to vote for the anti-Erdoğan opposition alliance to be freer?

Of course not. If they really cared even a little about freedoms, they would have featured Spain, where parties have been banned, instead of Türkiye, where the separatist Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the political wing of the PKK, the terrorist organization responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, can participate in elections.

They would also express concern for Julian Assange, who is being relentlessly pursued by the U.S. government for reporting the truth, in the name of press freedom.

'Most important election'

Yes, any sensible global citizen knows that the possibility of Erdoğan being reelected, with strong popular support, is a nightmare for this privileged minority that impoverishes the world through their own institutions. They know Erdoğan will continue to disrupt their well-established mechanisms of exploiting unstable regimes in the "third world." Speculation and manipulation will be curtailed, and their gravy train will come to a halt. That's why they are calling May 14 the "most important election of 2023." From Europe to the U.S., they say they will celebrate Erdoğan's defeat with the popping of champagne corks.

However, these oblivious and ignorant wealthy elites, who fail to see that their era is over, are unaware that by demanding votes for the opposition alliance, also known as the "table for six," they are actually working in favor of Erdoğan, not realizing the true state of Türkiye.

They rely on mediocre media actors who have been unable to defeat Erdoğan at the ballot box for 21 years, and they obtain information about Türkiye through these incompetent opposition-affiliated media outlets.

In this election, they will all be defeated once again. The Turkish voters, whose will has been underestimated and disrespected, will bury them all at the ballot box. Just wait and see in my next article after the elections, farewell.