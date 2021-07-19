The leading actors of the international system and prominent global organizations have increasingly focused on three main "megatrends" over the last five years:

Digitalization Mobility Sustainability

The coronavirus outbreak has made these three fundamental megatrends even more indispensable. These fronts have transcended all parts of life, from the business world to our private life, and are expected to make even more progress by 2030.

For this reason, we can understand how accurate it is that Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has chosen the main themes of "logistics, mobility and digitalization" for the 12th National Transport Council to be held next October.

The upcoming period will be very challenging in terms of the mobility of people, goods, services and data. It will also be challenging in terms of global infrastructure and superstructure investments, global legal regulations and global cooperation.

What kind of strategy should a country like Turkey follow in order to transform the opportunities provided by the three main megatrends into high added value, making the most effective use of important opportunities and important moves in logistics, mobility and digitalization?

What should be its next infrastructure and superstructure moves?

How will global cooperation be shaped?

What responsibilities fall on the private sector, the public and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in this area?

The upcoming national council will be a platform where all these issues are discussed.

Turkey's futuristic agenda

The fact that Turkey is an ambitious country in the fields of digitalization, mobility and sustainability also requires strategic moves in the field of logistics, making critical infrastructure and superstructure investments and creating policy sets in the area. This is because, digitalization also requires us to have a robust logistics network on national, regional and world scales in order to be assertive in e-commerce and e-export.

A national, regional and worldwide mobility capability is a process that can only be possible with a robust logistics network. Achieving sustainability in production and consumption is also required by this. Turkey develops and carries out important processes in cooperation with the private sector, public sector and NGOs in order to have a strong logistics network on a national, regional and world scale.

For this reason, the 12th National Council will be a platform where critically important ideas, solutions, projects and strategies will be discussed in-depth in order to create a strong global network for Turkey's logistics facilities and capabilities for 10 years from now and 25 years from now. While the future is being rebuilt and global trade corridors are being reshaped, it is vital for Turkey to create long-term projects, strategies and plans on all these topics. Sustainability also requires smart transportation, city, agriculture, energy, production, consumption, cyber network technologies and infrastructure.

The moves that Turkey will take in these areas will be reflected in its economy as a high added value leap that will further reinforce our economic independence.