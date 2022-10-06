Türkiye walks a very fine diplomatic line in the Ukraine crisis. I think that all of the country's moves are designed and calculated in relation to the warring sides in order to establish peace as soon as possible.

The whole world watched Russian President Vladimir Putin's frightening speech last Friday. Referring to the results of recent referenda, he declared four separatist regions in Ukraine – namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – as Russian territory. With that logic, any bullying power can claim sovereignty in any part of the world, which puts all legitimate sovereign states in jeopardy.

Ankara, on the other hand, has stressed the issues posed by such a referendum but maintains good relations with Moscow so as to remain in touch with the Putin administration. However, at the same time, it also shows solidarity with Ukraine.

On Sunday, first lady Emine Erdoğan had a very special guest. Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska came to Türkiye and the two women discussed a new project. Zelenska invited Turkish businesses to cooperate and encouraged anyone who wants to contribute to support the restoration of the medical and educational sectors as well as humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Crucial subjects

Another important subject they talked about was their plans for joint work on the evacuation of Ukrainian orphans to Türkiye. A group of children from two orphanages in the Black Sea port city of Odessa is awaiting evacuation and Türkiye is Ukraine’s biggest hope since many escaping the war already found a safe haven in the country.

I think it is very special that the two first ladies came together to provide shelter and save lives. I am proud as a Turkish citizen that Türkiye is opening its arms as a policy toward all those whose lives are in danger because of the war.

In their meeting, Erdoğan spoke about her “Zero Waste Initiative,” a project she launched to change the approach to the use of limited resources and their disposal in order to reduce volumes of waste by reducing, recycling and reusing. According to Ukrainian sources, the Turkish first lady said that she was inspired by the Ukrainian school nutrition reform implemented on Jan. 1, which prompted her to introduce similar changes in local schools.

Subtle message

The meeting of the two first ladies is also a subtle message in response to Russia's referendum. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan listed the possible problems that could be caused by such a vote in a TV program last week.

Another notable detail in Zelenska’s itinerary was her meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew, the head of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate. As we know Ukraine declared independence from the Moscow Patriarchate in 2018 and was annexed to the Istanbul Patriarchate in Türkiye. The ceremony took place in the Conrad Hotel in Istanbul in a move that clearly separated Ukraine from Russia as it sided with the West. This move was considered threatening and hostile by Putin, which paved the way for the occupation and the war.

Now the war continues almost as a proxy battle between the United States and Russia. Russia is threatening the world with energy cuts as we approach a period similar to the bipolar Cold War era.

It is only Türkiye who can make bridges and play a constructive role in working against this terrifying situation.