Türkiye holds a highly strategic geopolitical position, particularly as global powers grapple with the looming threat of World War III. Situated at the crossroads of dramatic shifts in the east, west, south and north, Türkiye is deeply exposed to regional risks. However, this pivotal location also affords the nation considerable political leverage and influence.

In this context, disputes occasionally emerge with southern Cyprus and Greece over natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Türkiye's role as a stabilizing force in Libya often brings it into conflict with various global powers. Meanwhile, Türkiye shares borders with two destabilized states: Iraq, which is gradually working toward recovery, and Syria, where state authority has nearly collapsed. Türkiye's neighbor with the longest border, Syria, not only lacks state authority but is also home to the military presence of numerous foreign powers.

The presence of Russia and Iran in Syria, which support the existing regime, does not currently pose a significant threat. However, while the United States often intervenes globally in the name of "democracy" and "freedom," it has, in Syria, directly aligned itself with a terrorist organization. In the event of national or regional turmoil, the PKK's presence in Syria poses a severe risk for Türkiye.

In this context, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli recently made a significant move by calling on the PKK to abandon terrorism. In a bold and progressive statement, he suggested that, if necessary, the terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan could address a parliamentary group meeting.

After Bahçeli, a key partner in the ruling People's Alliance introduced this bold proposal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approached the matter deliberately, aiming to manage the idea cautiously.

The most contentious topic on this issue in Turkish politics has been whether a rift exists between Erdoğan and Bahçeli. The main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has concentrated its attention on this issue. Bahçeli's suggestion that Öcalan should address Parliament came from a place of sincerity. This unexpected statement surprised not only the CHP and the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) but also all other political actors. Bahçeli's statements were carefully crafted and politically insightful, reflecting the Turkish state's and the People's Alliance's ability to formulate effective policies.

Türkiye is a nation with a long-standing tradition of combating terrorism. It has successfully eradicated terrorist activities within its borders and pushed terrorist organizations beyond them. Additionally, it has established a 30-kilometer (18-mile) security zone along its border with Syria to prevent the presence and influence of such groups.

With Israel extending its attacks to Lebanon following Gaza, the Middle East resembles a powder keg on the brink of a large-scale war. Simultaneously, the actions of the PKK – nurtured, funded, and essentially employed as a proxy force by the U.S. – remain unpredictable, leaving room for potential escalation influenced by Western powers.

Unity at home

By drawing upon its rich state tradition, cultural heritage and political acumen, Türkiye is fortifying its internal unity and striving to ensure that Turks and Kurds shape the republic's second century together. Historically, Turks and Kurds have stood united, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder during climactic moments of significant influence and expansion. While the recent past's "reconciliation process," aimed at fostering peace, fell short of its goals, the lessons learned from that experience position the state to address this interior challenge more effectively. Through comprehensive democratization from the far west to the far east of the country, the pursuit of social justice, and the establishment of a robust legal framework supported by a renewed constitution, there is a promising pathway toward resolving this issue.

Considering the global risks, the People's Alliance will again take the most vital steps for Türkiye's future. The ability to produce independent policies can only be realized by parties that are independent from the Western paradigm and terrorist organizations, and that adopt civil politics based on the people in a democratic sense.

Since taking power, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has advanced democratization and addressed many longstanding issues. Amid escalating global risks in the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, Erdoğan and Bahçeli have taken an extraordinary step to pave the way for sustainable peace – a vital fortification of the inner fortress of Türkiye in preparation for the challenges ahead. If realized, this vision would allow Türkiye to focus its energy on external challenges, competition, development and growth, as well as enhancing the welfare of its citizens.

Acknowledging the global risks, the Republic of Türkiye has taken significant steps to address a critical issue, establishing a process and framework to strengthen its "inner fortress," as Erdoğan aptly described it. We could call this a promise of reconciliation and peace.