As part of the 62nd Library Week in Türkiye, a wide range of events were organized in libraries across the nation. On this occasion, evaluations and statistics regarding the number of published books, reading habits and new initiatives were also shared. Therefore, it is worthwhile to touch upon and assess the work and new initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the field of librarianship in Türkiye.

In recent years, the ministry has not only expanded the number of libraries to make them more accessible but has also continuously improved their capacity and technological infrastructure. Currently, the number of libraries across all provinces and districts has exceeded 1,300, and the number of books has increased to 26 million. In addition, numerous specialized libraries have been established. Within this scope, 27 baby libraries, 80 children’s libraries, 21 specialized and literature museum libraries, 12 shopping mall libraries, two railway station libraries and three airport libraries are in service. Moreover, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, 11 libraries have been opened in correctional institutions. Meanwhile, 78 mobile libraries facilitate access to library services, especially in rural areas.

On the other hand, Türkiye's libraries have been enhanced with audio and iconographic navigation systems, audiobook collections, sign language-supported video books, Braille materials, and various technological tools to strengthen access to information for citizens with disabilities. The production of audiobooks has been standardized and expanded through contributions from libraries across different provinces, and is being further disseminated with the addition of new recording studios. Moreover, thanks to data sharing with the Ministry of Health, user verification processes have been simplified, while AI-supported voice narration efforts aim to rapidly expand the existing collection of approximately 7,000 books and to respond more swiftly to user demands.

This significant increase in the number of libraries can also be observed through the expansion of their usage spaces. For instance, over the past eight years, the total library usage area in the country has grown from 315,000 square meters to 800,000 square meters, while seating capacity has increased from 97,000 to 160,000. This substantial expansion has, naturally, led to a considerable rise in library usage. Indeed, the number of registered members of public libraries has reached 7.16 million, while the number of users has risen to 39.2 million. On the other hand, in 2025 alone, a total of 33,845 cultural and artistic events were organized in libraries, attracting 1,935,186 participants. Therefore, libraries have now evolved beyond being mere places for accessing resources and have transformed into vibrant centers of cultural and artistic life.

Rami Library

The data and new approach outlined above regarding libraries find their most prominent example in the Rami Library, which opened in 2023. With a wide range of facilities catering to different age groups, the Rami Library is a multifunctional knowledge and cultural center that goes far beyond being a conventional library. It hosts storytelling rooms, a children’s theater, study areas for students, specialized libraries, podcast and audiobook sections, as well as exhibition and seminar spaces. While the Manuscripts Restoration Center enables the preservation and study of historical manuscripts, the National Archive Building, equipped with advanced digital infrastructure, provides researchers with a modern working environment.

A restorer works on an ancient book at a laboratory at the Rami Library, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 27, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

With its 51,000-square-meter landscaped area and a capacity of 4,200 people, the library stands out globally. It has evolved into a multifunctional hub hosting thousands of cultural and artistic events, while also serving as a public living space with its walking paths and open areas. Having received numerous national and international awards, the Rami Library, with over 8 million visitors, is positioned not merely as a library but as a comprehensive cultural and lifestyle center.

The Müteferrika program

In this context, the National Library, one of the most important institutional carriers of the country’s national memory, is being prepared for the future with new goals set by the ministry. Through the Müteferrika program, it is aimed to elevate the library’s collection, both in quantity and quality, to a level worthy of the country's civilizational heritage. At present, the National Library houses over 1.9 million books, approximately 19,107 newspaper titles, 37,064 journal titles, and a periodicals collection exceeding 11 million issues in total, along with around 190,000 non-book materials. With this new program, the ministry seeks to further advance this accumulation and position the National Library among the leading institutions in its category worldwide.

Accordingly, the program aims to identify and eliminate gaps in legal deposit collections accumulated over time. In the first phase, the collections of public libraries were compared with those of the National Library, and works not held by the National Library but available in other libraries were identified; depending on their condition, physical or digital copies were incorporated into the collection. As a result of these efforts, a total of 170,718 periodical issues have so far been added to the National Library’s inventory.

In the second phase, the collections of other legal deposit libraries in the country are being compared, and processes of physical or digital exchange are being carried out to address gaps among libraries. Within this framework, initial collaborations have been launched with the Istanbul University Library and the Parliament Library, with plans to expand cooperation to other institutions. Parallel to this process, a comprehensive survey and acquisition effort covering the publishing sector and antiquarian booksellers is being conducted. By examining antiquarian inventories, publishing yearbooks, and similar sources, works that have been published but not yet included in the National Library’s collection are being identified and listed. Following these efforts, the ministry plans to organize a national campaign to acquire such works through donations or purchases.

A service and a project

The legal deposit service, which aims to preserve printed and electronic publications in the country for future generations, has gained new momentum with the renewal of legislation and the inclusion of electronic publications within its scope. Thanks to the Electronic Publications Deposit System and effective coordination among institutions, a historic record was achieved in 2025 with the deposit of a total of 105,232 works. While the National Library and Beyazıt State Library continue to preserve these rich collections, the content is made available to citizens through access points in 68 provinces and districts via the National Digital Library Project.

On the other hand, significant progress has been made within the scope of the National Bibliographic Control Project, which was launched to standardize bibliographic information and prevent resource duplication. In 2025 alone, 186,186 materials were cataloged. Institutional cooperation and infrastructure development have been decisive in this process, and it is aimed at positioning the National Library as a central reference point for all libraries. In this way, efforts to comprehensively collect all works published across the country and to make them accessible through cataloging in accordance with international standards continue at full pace.

In summary, through these comprehensive projects implemented in recent years by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the country's libraries have evolved beyond being mere spaces that provide access to information and have become multidimensional living environments positioned at the center of social life. When considered together, the strengthening of physical infrastructure, advances in digitalization, inclusive access policies, and programs aimed at preserving the national memory in a holistic manner indicate that a new phase has been reached in the field of librarianship in the country. In this new phase, the accumulated heritage of the past is being preserved and transferred to the future, while libraries are becoming vibrant spaces where people of all ages and backgrounds can engage, produce and share.