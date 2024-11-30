In 2010, Türkiye encountered an unexpected situation. Known for its substantial steps toward democratization, the country successfully curtailed military tutelage and focused on democratizing the republic. Türkiye, in particular, expanded development and prosperity to all provinces, regions and grassroots. In essence, it aimed to achieve the growth, investment and progress level in two decades that Europe accomplished over a century.

First and foremost, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) prioritized addressing the urgent needs of society, such as improving transportation and education infrastructure and expanding access to health care services. It swiftly worked to close the gaps in these critical areas.

In the economy, from 2008 to 2013, there was almost 10% growth every year. Such a growth rate was unique to China and Türkiye globally. Türkiye became one of the fastest-growing countries in the world.

Arab Spring and Syria

The Arab Spring emerged as a time of revolutions and uprisings, with no clear idea of how it would unfold. Beginning in Tunisia, it spread to Egypt, destabilized Libya and eventually reached Syria’s doorstep.

When it came to Syria, there was no change of government as seen in Egypt or Tunisia. Syria experienced the Arab Spring in the most destructive way. Initially, Iran and then Russia staunchly insisted that the existing regime should remain in power. Meanwhile, after Libya, the United States abandoned its goal of regime change in Syria. Instead of replacing the regime, countries brought in their own militia groups, supported various terrorist organizations and the U.S. deployed its own troops to the region.

Those with a sharp memory will remember the "Friends of Syria" coalition, which consisted of 60 countries. However, this coalition was soon sidelined, leaving Daesh and the PKK terrorist organization to dominate the stage.

As Russia and Iran supported the Syrian government, while the U.S. and the PKK operated outside the system, all these developments essentially worked against the interests of the Republic of Türkiye.

Orchestrated terror groups

When the interests of Türkiye and the U.S. clashed, the PKK directly abandoned the "reconciliation process," aimed at fostering peace and ending terror in Türkiye.

After 60 years of investing with Türkiye, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) raised the flag of rebellion and began to engage in subversive activities directly aimed at overthrowing the government. It even attempted a military coup.

The Daesh terrorist organization, which was developed by the U.S., with George W. Bush’s effort, Barack Obama's establishment and Hillary Clinton's leadership, attacked delegations of foreigners in Syria.

For some time, it was noteworthy that the terrorist organizations PKK, FETÖ and Daesh were in sophisticated cooperation with each other in a highly coordinated manner.

Members of FETÖ, embedded within Türkiye's law enforcement, played a pivotal role in facilitating the activities of these groups. They would allow terrorist organizations to operate freely within urban centers, sometimes orchestrating attacks in public places, such as airports or nightclubs, where dozens of people were killed, making it appear as though the perpetrators were simply acting within their own communities. At the same time, Daesh operatives would carry out bombings at rallies or demonstrations attended by PKK members and then blame the attacks on the government, exacerbating political and social tensions. This coordinated strategy created a volatile environment, further destabilizing the region.

Shield to end terror

Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by Türkiye in 2016, was a significant military campaign aimed at eliminating the Daesh presence in northern Syria and securing Türkiye's borders. Following this, Türkiye also targeted the PKK, through operations such as Operation Claw, which severely weakened the PKK's infrastructure and reduced its ability to operate effectively within Türkiye. As a result, the PKK's options for continuing its insurgency were significantly limited, with the organization either having to negotiate for peace or face increasing military pressure.

Additionally, following the 2016 coup attempt, Türkiye took strong action against FETÖ, arresting and imprisoning thousands of its members. These steps were part of Türkiye's broader efforts to strengthen internal security and address external and internal threats to its stability.

Fortification amid turbulence

In these challenging times, Türkiye has successfully rebuilt its lost alliances. Particularly after the Karabakh war, Türkiye reassessed its relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, European states and the U.S.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has played a substantial mediating role in the Ukrainian-Russian war. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took on new significance during the Karabakh war, becoming a tangible force in regional politics.

Today, as the Israeli-Palestinian and Lebanon conflicts intensify, the Ukrainian-Russian war teeters on the brink of escalation and Iran faces mounting pressure from the U.S., Türkiye stands out as a nation that has transcended its previous vulnerabilities. No longer a country constrained by terrorist threats, delayed by foreign powers or framed by outside interests, Türkiye has emerged as the most strategically advantageous country in the region amidst these complex geopolitical dynamics.

By securing its land and borders, maintaining a powerful military, self-producing 80% of its defense industry products and sharing these capabilities with a wide range of countries — whether in Africa, the Turkic states or the Far East — Türkiye has achieved significant strategic value.

Diplomatic relations are often misunderstood as merely formal or political; in reality, they are deeply intertwined with military cooperation. Strengthening a country's military capabilities and providing strategic support provides influence over its political landscape.

In recent days, Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli have developed a critical stance that the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the PKK or anyone else who is involved in the Kurdish issue should give up their terrorist activities and become part of Türkiye's democratic future to fortify the inner fortress. That is to say, to have integrity within the country when there are so many threats and problems outside.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler recently announced that the U.S. wanted Türkiye to rejoin the F-35 fighter program. It was not surprising. As one can see, Türkiye has recently gained a position in its region for having an effective foreign policy, the strongest military and a stable economy, which has had some problems but is on the road to recovery. Türkiye's position is further bolstered by its strong relations in the Middle East and Africa, its strategic presence in Asia, the role of the OTS, its economic interconnectedness with the West and its capacity as a global exporter to nations worldwide.

Especially in terms of democratization, Türkiye has taken a proactive approach, developing its own vision, implementing its own reforms and striving to position itself among the leading democracies of the world. From this point of view, we can witness that Türkiye is progressing toward becoming a stronger, more prosperous, more self-sufficient country with a high vision that deals with all the problems of its neighbors in foreign policy.