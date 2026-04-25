There have been several highly significant developments reflected in the global media recently. Within this context, steps taken by Türkiye – particularly the measured and prudent statements made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding international crises and wars – have increasingly received immediate coverage in world media. At no point in its history has Türkiye been discussed so widely on the global stage.

Wars have an interesting dynamic. Countries that take part in wars as active belligerents often end up on the losing side. In contrast, those that remain outside tend to emerge stronger. Looking at Asia, China has positioned itself among the beneficiaries of the Iran conflict due to its proximity and diplomatic engagement, while Pakistan has assumed a similar role through its own initiatives.

On the other hand, when one examines Israeli commentary, military analyses and strategic assessments, a notable concern emerges: Türkiye is perceived as strengthening through this war.

There are three main reasons why Türkiye is emerging stronger. First, it did not allow itself to be drawn into the conflict as a result of Israel’s short-sighted calculations. Second, Türkiye played a key role in preventing Gulf countries – particularly Saudi Arabia – from becoming involved in the war. Third, while supporting efforts led by Pakistan, it engaged diplomatically with global leaders, emphasizing the injustice of the war and advocating against its continuation.

Defense industry revolution

These days, two major developments have been widely discussed. The first was NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s visit to Aselsan, during which he stated that Türkiye has carried out a “defense industry revolution” – a remark that is entirely justified.

As is well known, building an ecosystem and achieving a true transformation is no easy task. Yet Türkiye’s transformation has not been limited to defense. It has also established interconnected ecosystems across multiple sectors: transportation, health care reform and educational infrastructure, along with numerous development initiatives. Step by step, Türkiye has built a network of systems, positioning itself as one of the countries making the most significant investments globally, while implementing far-reaching reforms in energy, transportation, health care and education.

Naturally, an advanced contemporary defense industry does not emerge overnight. Its foundations date back to the post-Cyprus war period. Successive governments, particularly those of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), have transformed this vision into a sustained and transformative effort. As a result, Türkiye has become one of the leading countries capable of rapidly producing its own essential defense needs and maintaining uninterrupted production – especially compared to many European states.

It is also widely recognized that innovations and technological advancements are often first tested in the defense sector before spreading to other industries, including pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing.

Railway

Two additional developments further illustrate how a nation’s trajectory can change. One is the proposed railway network stretching from Saudi Arabia – passing through Jordan, Syria and Türkiye – toward Europe, effectively connecting the Indian Ocean to the European interior. In some respects, this recalls the historic Hejaz Railway, which played a role in the dynamics leading up to World War I.

Thanks to two decades of investment in transportation and infrastructure, Türkiye, together with Saudi capital and regional partners, is now positioned to enable goods departing from Saudi Arabia – or from Europe – to reach their destinations in significantly shorter timeframes. This has the potential to create one of the most efficient and strategically important transportation ecosystems in the world.

Strategic partnership

While these developments were being discussed, another noteworthy announcement emerged: Türkiye and the U.K. signed a strategic partnership framework.

Under this agreement, Türkiye and the U.K. will work closely to strengthen cooperation in addressing shared challenges, promote global security, enhance coordination within NATO, contribute to strengthening Europe, and develop defense capabilities and industrial collaboration.

The great Turkish literary figure and thinker Sezai Karakoç once spoke of a "turning point" in the destiny of a nation. Until that moment, progress is difficult, like climbing uphill. But once that turning point is reached, things begin to move forward more easily and with greater momentum. As some have suggested, it seems that the course of Türkiye has now changed permanently.

Let us conclude with a reflection from Ibn Khaldun: Just as water resembles water, the future of nations resembles their past.