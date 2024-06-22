The Cold War era was defined by a distinct bipolarity. The United States and Russia (the Soviet Union) headed rival alliances, NATO and the Warsaw Pact. This ideological struggle divided the world like a giant chessboard, with most nations firmly positioned on one side or the other.

The Cold War's demise ushered in a unipolar world order. The United States, freed from its superpower counterpart, became the preeminent global force, akin to a lone shepherd guiding a vast international flock.

The fall of the Soviet Union led to a period of optimism, often referred to as the "New World Order." This vision promised a new world – a surge of democracy, flourishing economies, improved living standards and a more equitable distribution of wealth. Unburdened by Cold War tensions, the U.S. stood poised to lead this mission with fantastic ideas for fostering democracy in countries that had never seen it.

The disorder of the unipolar world hasn't benefited anyone. It has fostered U.S. complacency and led to the dismantling of almost all international institutions. In the conflicts and attacks in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen, the United Nations was merely used as a front organization, primarily facilitating the U.S. invasions and attacks.

Leaving aside all the wars, occupations and violations of human rights in the last decades, the genocide of the Palestinians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict revealed how helpless and ineffective the U.N. functions. Other supranational institutions were more or less in a similar situation.

End of unipolar globe

Some futurists, thinkers and political scientists suggest that the unipolar world is ending, and the emergence of a multipolar world is underway, although it has not yet been officially named.

While the multipolar world order is still taking shape, a tentative bipolar dynamic has emerged. The U.S., backed by NATO, remains a preeminent global power. However, a potential counterweight is forming in the East, with China and Russia at its core. While North Korea might eventually join this group, the nature of this "new East" is fluid. Economic ties, political alliances and even wartime considerations play a role in shaping this developing bloc. Therefore, the "East-West" distinction, while useful for initial analysis, may prove to be a temporary construct in the long run.

Defining Western states is not particularly challenging. The NATO alliance continues to demonstrate its enduring strength.

The equation we refer to as the East is quite complex. Can we mention a Chinese alliance with Russia or predict alliances in a potential third World War? These questions are exceedingly difficult to answer today.

Suicide on both sides

The Ukraine War has turned out to be a catastrophe that in itself demonstrates the psychology of Western states, their understanding of democracy and their culture of marginalization.

One could argue that Russia is not merely a non-Western society but an intrinsic part of the West. The historical, cultural and codified elements of Christianity undeniably blur the lines between East and West, and Russia is no exception. However, recent events, particularly the demonization of Russia in the Ukrainian conflict, highlight a resurgence of European exclusionism. This demonization has been so intense that Russia has been relegated to a pariah state, almost akin to a fifth-world nation. This extends beyond political rhetoric, with cultural figures like Dostoevsky being banned.

With the immense Western military and economic support to Ukraine, primarily, it is targeted to contain or weaken Russia's military capabilities. In a way, Ukraine has been baited by the West into a war with Russia and used as an apparatus to weaken Russia. In a way, as Confucius said, "War actually means suicide on both sides." This is what is happening in this war.

Meanwhile, as the Ukraine-Russia war drags on, Russia is securing its arms supply through alliances formed on its own terms. Notably, this includes a security agreement with North Korea, which Russia justifies as a necessary measure.

On the other hand, Western states are intensifying their embargo against Russia, tightening their grip and threatening other countries that do business with Russia.

East-West equation

Türkiye's role in this East-West equation is particularly critical. Given its significant geopolitical position, potentially, Türkiye might shift the balance in the East-West equation in the long run, depending on which side it chooses to support.

In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Türkiye has taken a critical mediation role and has managed to maintain a neutral stance despite being a NATO ally. In this context, Türkiye's leading position has become invaluable, and even though the U.K. undermined the peace that was about to be achieved in the Istanbul-Dolmabahçe peace talks, Türkiye's prudent part still continues.

Down through the ages, Türkiye has maintained a critical balance due to its geopolitical position. Especially during the Cold War, it was a valuable ally for the West. Despite global shifts, Türkiye has significantly strengthened its power over the past 20 years, positioning itself at the center of regional dynamics.

By fostering mutually beneficial relations with both NATO and the new Eastern Bloc countries, Türkiye adopted an attitude of not committing itself to any single front. In the coming period, while we will be following Western relations in the context of the Ukraine-Russia war, we will also be following Türkiye's strong position in this equation according to the changing conjuncture in the world.