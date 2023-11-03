This article could have borne various titles. In fact, the above title may seem ridiculous to some. Is there any difference between the United States and Israel, particularly concerning the current Gaza conflict? Israel supports the U.S., and the U.S. administration is strongly backing the Zionists.

Who is the murderer of the children dying in Gaza? Is it the leader in charge, like Adolf Hitler, or the entire mental structure behind him? We can ask ourselves dozens of questions regarding the issue.

God created human beings and sent religions and prophets to prevent people from going on bloody rampages and slaughtering each other like animals. Cultures, civilizations, philosophies, educational institutions and all these thousands of years of effort were to keep humans in line with humanity and away from beastliness. But if we look at what the Zionists are doing to Palestine in Israel, we see that all these efforts have been in vain because human peace still depends on a value judgment, a morality, a law or an agreement through religion.

There are some rules to which today's human beings are bound. Since none of these rules to which human beings adhere are binding for Zionists, none of the values that make humans human are valid for Zionists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not care about the international community as he continues to kill children, with the U.S. backing him. While the Democrats and Netanyahu are not on good terms, both Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. timidly support Israel in order to garner electoral support from the Jewish community. The U.S. politicians are also deathly afraid of the Jewish-controlled media.

Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Even with a low level of sensitivity, a member of the human species would have a reflex and a humanitarian attitude against the atrocities and genocide in Palestine.

All European states and the U.S. are doomed to the Zionists, who have seized the brain of Western culture like a mafia mob. The Biden administration is living this paralyzing Zionist seizure most heavily and will pay the price.

Now Netanyahu, the Adolf Hitler of the 21st century, is dragging all of humanity into a war before the eyes of the American ruling elite. But there is also public opinion in the U.S. that should be considered. The Democrats, who support Israel in favor of receiving the endorsement of the Zionist media and financial institutions, also need the support of the broad masses of people.

The Democratic Party and President Biden, who supported Israel at the beginning of the war, are making efforts to suspend these attacks because they fear for their own seats. After Biden visited the region, the statements from the U.S. were that there should be no land war and that Israel should stop its attacks. However, Netanyahu's response to this reaction was to bomb the hospital established by Christians after getting the blessing of some 40 rabbis. Meanwhile, there was no problem with Israel's killing of children or shooting at places of worship. They continued with the genocide, but the hospital attack was a direct response to Biden.

Today, Israel is killing babies, conducting ethnic cleansing and massacring, but in fact, it is Biden who will be facing the consequences of losing the election. Everyone knows that only the financial support of Zionist organizations and the endorsement of the Zionist media in the election campaigns will not keep a president in the U.S. in office. If half of the Muslim population living in the U.S. does not vote for Biden, Biden cannot keep his seat.

Hence, the Netanyahu issue has directly become President Biden's problem, and the battle is indeed between the two. This is underscored by a recently leaked report through a news website, indicating that Netanyahu's time is up and that he is about to leave his seat. Removing Netanyahu from office and stopping the war has now become an obligation for Biden.