First of all, let’s get rid of this “anti-Jewish” legend from our tongues. The National Review Online (NRO) and their ilk do it all the time, especially to smear the Jewish people who valiantly fight against Zionism. In one of their recent articles, they tried to trash Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the largest progressive anti-Zionist Jewish organization in the world. JVP has more than a million followers on Instagram and more than a quarter of a million on Twitter (lately, X), and they lead almost all the demonstrations against the U.S. government's support of the Netanyahu government in Israel. They made the Jewish cry “Jews say stop genocide of Palestinians” and “Jews say cease-fire in Gaza now” known not only in the U.S. but all Western countries since Oct. 7. The NRO tries to besmirch JVP’s reputation claiming that it is “composed of fellow travelers of those who hate Jews and at worst a propagator of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionist activism in its own right.” They get that right: in order to be a true believer of Judaism, you cannot defend any political ideology in the name of “G-d who had cursed the Jews before” when they went after people’s ideas and not His commandments. I am not an expert on it, but God Almighty has not been allowing anyone to pursue land, wealth or fame using His name. The Zion, as the name of the hills, where David erected his first temple to congregate his people, is something anybody would understand and revere with great respect. But if you spoil the idea of “a shared homeland for the Jewish people with the Palestinians” into “an exclusive homeland for the Jewish people purged from Palestinians” and create terrorist armies to realize it as a political ideology, no self-respecting true believer of The Torah would accept to be a Zionist. If the followers of that ideology incriminate everyone who does not share their war plans against the Indigenous Muslims and Christian dwellers of Palestine accusing them of “anti-Semitism,” again, no self-respecting Jewish person would like to be identified with Semitism.

That brings us back to the urgent need to create a true State of Palestine. Should the November 1947 U.N. Resolution 181 (also known as the Partition Resolution) that would divide the Ottoman Empire’s Palestine Province (at that time it was occupied by and under the mandate of the British Empire) into Jewish and Arab states with clear and definite borders, today it probably wouldn’t be the most murderous war zone in the world after Viet Nam, Afghanistan and Iraq. It still wouldn’t be a killing field of Muslims by the Zionists if the U.S. and the British were not paying their Holocaust Debt to the Jewish people. As we all know, the shame of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s policy of appeasement toward Hitler and Nazi operations against Jewish people in Europe and U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt’s obstructions of rescue operations when Hitler’s mass killings in the gas chambers and burning the bodies in the ovens started had been so enormous for the civilized people all over the world. When the Zionist paramilitary groups Irgun and Lehi started their occupation and settlement efforts with major massacres (14 massacres only in 1948 with at least 507 Palestinian Arab victims), the U.S., the British and many Europeans, ashamed of Chamberlain and Roosevelt, turned their heads the other way. Modern Israel had been shaped on the kill-the-family-and-occupy-its-house policy, which we simply call Zionism.

'Incomplete job'

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Religious Zionist collaborators like Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right nationalist politician, Gaza has been an incomplete job. For them, the West Bank and Jerusalem have been put in a process that would soon be ethnically cleansed (if not totally, but partially) from Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir, even shunned by right-wingers as an extremist, provided Netanyahu with what he had been looking for: A way to save his neck from the political guillotine due to at least three court cases for charges including breach of trust, accepting bribes and fraud. He managed to stay as prime minister through a secret deal with Ben-Gvir giving all his 3 Knesset members seats in the Cabinet. The Oct. 7 raid of Hamas to the occupied settlements along the northern Gaza borders provided Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir the opportunity they have been waiting for: to turn Gaza into something like the West Bank and Jerusalem areas. There are definite borders around the Gaza Strip which prevent the completion of the Zionist occupation plan.

Netanyahu successfully played the U.S. and European leaders like a fiddle and convinced them that the debt was still on the Israeli Holocaust receivable debts ledger. Starting with the self-confessed Christian Zionists like U.S. president Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, trying to fill Chamberlain’s shoes blooded with Jewish victims of Hitler, and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, wishing we all forget that Hitler ever existed, Europeans have watched the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir massacre in Gaza for the last 50 days. Netanyahu’s Zionist armed settlement and occupation operation has successfully achieved the first phase of his plan: Graying the Gazan borders so that Israel’s insidious occupation policy will soon be riddled with occupied neighborhoods, making Israel’s border more nebulous every day.

That is why humanity needs to define “Israel” once again. The term “two state solution” seems to be in the books, but lawyers, politicians and authors think of different concepts. Some think that the U.N., and especially the U.S. in its Security Council, had the idea of “one county with two confederated states in it.” Some sort of federation, they imagined, some columnists argue. But still those individual federated states need geographically delineated areas in that confederation. Yes, you cannot tell if you are still driving in Massachusetts or New York State, but when you are going to build a house, you’ll know. The same should be true in “United States of Palestine” (Or is it the United States of Israel?).

Some scholars and old-timers (like me) prefer a strong line from the Sharia River to the Mediterranean Sea, going through Jerusalem and dividing it between Israel and Palestine. That sort of strong line would not deny the existence of Israel. The solution the U.N. could find to this root issue is going to save humanity a major embarrassment. For the last 50 days, 5,000 children have been killed by Netanyahu and his government under the watching debt-paying eyes of the U.S. and Europe.

It should stop now; it should not be repeated ever again.