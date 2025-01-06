If it is true that “might make right,” then what does American people’s divorce from the realities of that might make? U.S.-made bombs and American people’s tax money caused the deaths of 45,000 people and left 120,000 people injured and crippled in Gaza in the last 457 days. However, the American people are unaware of anything; they do not know what their government has been doing since Oct. 7, 2023. However, the American people are unaware of anything; they do not know what their government has been doing since Oct. 7, 2023.

I think their ignorance of their government’s might and their detachment from the realities of how that might have been harming the world is what renders Israel incontrollable in its crimes against humanity. But still, we do need to find an answer to the most significant question: Why are the Americans so detached from the reality of their government? They all teach their kids right and wrong in their individual lives, yet their state has been committing so many wrongs on the international level and they do not even raise an eyebrow!

The result of this ignorance is a crooked sense of justice applied by the world to the Palestinian people.

Since 1947, the Zionist ideology has been victimizing all Palestinians, expelling them from their homesteads, farms, stores, workshops, mills, schools, churches and mosques using not only their government soldiers, militia and settler violence. That ideology, on the one hand, empowers Zionist Jews to commit crimes in Palestine; on the other, it makes the American people stay stock still in the face of these atrocities.

More than anything else, I think, Americans’ incredible inertia about that barbarity emboldened Jewish supremacy, which reached unprecedented levels of brutality. The Israeli lobby, Zionist Christian churches and the Jewish control over the financial institutions and media, in unison, played the drum of “unfortunate Jews surrounded by hostile Arab nations” to cover the horrors of the Israeli terror so much and so well that even President-elect Donald Trump’s 2020 peace plan had sought to arbitrate between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Trump’s team and several people in the U.S. still do not get the basic fact that the Arab neighbors are estranged from their Jewish neighbors for the consternation is caused by what has been done to Palestinians. The plan, titled the “Peace To Prosperity,” and designed by Trump's son-in-law, senior advisor and real-estate magnet Jared Kushner, didn’t even mention the Palestinians’ right to return to their homes. The settler violence was part of an organized effort aimed at exerting pressure, displacing populations and denying Palestinians their fundamental human rights.

In short, it was a “de-Palestinianization” (the term coined by Rutgers University professor Noura Erakat) as former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir even dared to say, “There was no such thing as Palestinians.”

American people believe in “American Exceptionalism;” when married with the conditions that rendered their country a hegemonic superpower, this leads the U.S. to arbitrary attitudes in international relations. The U.S. interferes with other countries to install liberal democratic values in their societies; to sustain its hegemonic international order, it even uses NATO without the United Nations' authorization.

Israel claims that the Hamas militia uses civilian residential areas and hospitals to hide and organize its strikes on Israeli occupation forces and routinely targets such places without any consideration for civilian casualties. The U.S. defense and state departments condone such atrocities as Israel’s right to self-defense. The American people don’t even say that “an occupation army cannot risk the lives of the innocent civilians” because the Israeli lobby made the American people believe that Jews do have liberal democratic values, but Arabs don’t.

So, when an ordinary American citizen looks at the world, he or she sees two colors: the blue states with legitimate needs and actions and the red states with illegitimate values and deplorable actions. Consequently, Jews can occupy the Golan Heights and Zionist settlers line up to get into the Syrian lands after Gaza and the West Bank; it is not Israeli empire-building. Trump's so-called peace plan seeks to recognize the vast majority of the occupied lands as part of Israel.

The American people will have Trump at the White House in two weeks. His unjust peace plan will probably be re-chuffed and imposed on the Palestinians, under which a Palestinian state would receive territory, mostly desert Egyptian land near Gaza, to compensate for the loss of about 30% of the West Bank. However, we should not worry too much because Trump will link Gaza and the West Bank by high-speed rail.

In conclusion, I should say that the uniform rules that we have placed in the U.N. Charter are no longer working. The U.S. imposed deceit and disinformation campaigns brought upon us this “international order,” which is not inter-national nor order: You cannot object to anything Israel does. But this unipolar world is doomed to collapse because it is not just. It is based on false premises and no proper conclusion will be reached based on false premises. At one point, hopefully, nations will notice that Israel is not untouchable, even if the U.S. is its protector.