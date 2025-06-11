Israel continues to violate every principle, norm and rule of humanity. It continues to commit genocide against the innocent children and women of Gaza. Unfortunately, the international community, including governments, international institutions and societies, has been just watching the genocide. The world does nothing and remains silent against the ongoing genocide. It is clear that, if not stopped, Israel will kill all the Palestinians, empty the Gaza Strip and make it part of the greater Israel.

The Israeli government is using hunger as a weapon against innocent Palestinians living in Gaza. Israel is preventing other international actors from providing food and other urgent needs to the Palestinians. Unfortunately, no concrete steps have been taken to avoid hunger and genocide in Gaza. When we look at the ground, we see that no one attempts to take any concrete steps to prevent Israel from committing crimes against humanity. The main reason for this grave indifference is the support provided by global and regional powers to Israel.

All global powers, directly or indirectly, are complicit in this genocide. However, the U.S. and other global Western powers are leading the way in this complicity. Western governments have been directly supporting the Israeli war machine in committing genocide from the very beginning. There are three important reasons why Western states are complicit in the ongoing genocide.

First of all, these Western governments directly participate in attacks on Gaza by providing Israel with weapons, ammunition and intelligence. Without the support of Western powers, Israel would only be able to continue these attacks for a few months. Western governments have sent their warships to the Middle East in support of Israel. Some of the most powerful states formed a military coalition against a handful of innocent people and the small Gaza region. For instance, the U.S. has provided extensive military support to Israel since the beginning of the crisis. This support included deployment of warships and military aircraft and shipment of guided missiles, artillery shells and advanced defense systems.

Second, Western governments prevent any anti-Israel and anti-genocide protest, manifestation or explanation in their respective countries. They began to oppress their citizens who belonged to the humanitarian front. The EU officials have been supporting Israel from the very beginning. Their common values ​​have been thrown away. Even the so-called value-based Council of Europe, which declared itself as the guardian of human rights, did not pass any resolution against Israel, which is an observer state. The same institution suspended Russian membership due to its invasion of Ukraine. Although Israel has committed much more serious crimes, the institution did not suspend its membership. It didn’t even criticize, let alone suspend.

Third, Western governments, especially the U.S., deter all other states from taking concrete steps to stop Israeli atrocities and end the ongoing humanitarian disaster. The U.S. government and other global Western powers threaten all states that criticize Israeli aggression. By targeting Iran and the Houthis in Yemen, they have shown that any state that takes any action against Israel will be punished by the West. This is one of the main reasons why the rest of the world remains silent to the genocide.

Lastly, Western countries have been mobilizing their global and regional partners to provide support to Israel to continue its atrocities. Most Arab regimes, mainly due to fear of Western governments, have been supporting Israel. They allow Israel to use their airspace and seaways. Some of them even joined the Western governments and intercepted the missiles fired by Iran and the Houthis. Recently, it has been revealed that Israel is using Daesh militants and many other gangs against these innocent people. It is well understood that Daesh has been established by some Western countries to justify their intervention in the domestic affairs of Middle Eastern countries. In other words, following the extensive Israeli attacks on regional countries, the balance of power in the region has now turned completely in Israel’s favor.

All in all, if the West does not take some concrete steps to stop the Israeli atrocities, most of the innocent Gazan people will lose their lives, whether from direct military attacks, hunger or sickness. This will change the global system forever. From now on, no state can claim to protect human rights in any regional crisis. It is now clear that Western states and institutions such as the Council of Europe or the European Union have eaten the idols they created, which are Western values. This will surely bring the end of order in Western states.