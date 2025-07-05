When we examine the history of religions, we see that the Abrahamic faiths – Islam, Christianity and Judaism – have, at times, engaged in state-sanctioned violence.

In Spain, for instance, with the fall of Al-Andalus, both Muslims and Jews faced genocide, expulsion and brutal torture. Jewish and Muslim scholars were subjected to horrific persecution. Similarly, throughout the Middle Ages, Christians confined Jews to ghettos and expelled them from cities – Jewish exiles during this period are well-documented.

For nearly a century, Islam has been equated with violence. Yet Islam, at its core, is a religion that promotes mercy, justice and conscience. The narrative of "Islamic violence" is primarily a Western-constructed myth.

Over the past century, while there have been various small extremist movements, Al-Qaida and Daesh stand out as the most violent. However, we also know that both organizations were creations of Western intelligence agencies. The goal has always been to associate Islam with terror to drive people away from the faith. But when you examine Islamic teachings as a whole, there is no theological basis for systemic violence.

Historically, we are well aware of the violence Christians inflicted upon Jews, which peaked with Adolf Hitler. In fact, the modern world system has used Hitler as a cover to obscure centuries of crimes against Jews.

Today, we must ask this critical question: While global media relentlessly links violence with Islam, what about the atrocities in Gaza? The burning of babies, targeted executions, torching of tents, bombing of hospitals, and the killing of aid workers and doctors – these are horrors humanity rarely witnesses.

Religions were intended to bring justice, mercy and unity through divine revelation and the guidance of prophets. Yet today, we must confront a disturbing reality: Israel has a parliament, an army, and a public that supports these actions. How did an entire society descend into this madness?

This debate is also taking place among Jews themselves. Many devout Jews who adhere strictly to the Torah believe that this violent ideology stems more from Zionism than Judaism.

If this were merely a terrorism issue, we could rationalize it – perhaps a leader radicalized a group, and they now commit violence worldwide. But when an entire state – its leaders, intellectuals, parliament, soldiers and ordinary citizens – loses all sense of justice, conscience and morality, killing without hesitation like a mafia, we must view this with deep alarm.

Despite the Zionist monopoly over global media, governance and finance, half of the population globally stands with Hamas and condemns Israel. Can we accuse half of humanity of being deluded? If the majority of humanity is not deranged, then the real danger lies with the group that has lost its way, the one committing terror and madness.

Today, this mentality kills without remorse in Gaza, Muslims, Christians, children, women, doctors, engineers, anything that moves. If they gain more power, who’s to say they won’t turn on Christians in the U.S. or the U.K. tomorrow?

Rather than attributing this deviance to religious roots, scriptures, or Jewish thought, we must ask: How do Zionists, or those in Israel committing these crimes, see themselves as a superior race while dehumanizing others?

For the sake of humanity’s future, we must recognize this as religious violence – a distortion of Judaism fueled by manipulated scriptures and Zionist hegemony. We must move beyond Western or Zionist media narratives and call it what it is: Zionist terrorism or extremism. From what I see, Zionism has now produced a Daesh-like faction within its own ranks, and this poses an immense danger to all of humanity.