There is no clear winner in this war, and the timeline for how and when it will end remains uncertain. At present, neither side is in a position to declare victory, and the conflict may never produce an outcome where any party can claim an unqualified triumph.

From the American perspective, striking tens of thousands of targets in Iran, eliminating senior officials and destroying infrastructure may constitute technical achievements. But results that can be presented as successes do not amount to victory when they fall short of the stated strategic objective. Even if framed as a victory, they will not be received as such by the relevant audiences.

The threshold for what constitutes winning differs sharply between the belligerents. For a great power like the United States, that threshold is very high. If it does not win decisively, it is seen as having lost. For a smaller power, victory can be defined far more modestly: not being defeated by a great power, or simply enduring, is itself a form of winning. In this context, Iran's victory threshold is survival.

There is also a considerable gap between the strategic objectives the U.S. held at the outset of the war and those it holds four weeks in. The initial goals were ambitious: regime change first, then the elimination of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, followed by the establishment of a postwar Iranian government aligned with Washington. Now, securing or controlling the Strait of Hormuz may be what gets presented as a "victory." The larger the original objective, the broader the definition of failure becomes.

What has also become clear is that Iran is not simply a narrow regime. It is a deep and extensive state ecosystem. The Iranian system is not held together by ideology or religion alone. It consists of more than a million bureaucrats who identify with the state, who understand that their own survival is bound to its survival, and who would have no viable existence if the state ceased to exist.

The continuation of this structure will itself be seen as a victory by the regime's forces. If a cease-fire were reached today, Iran could readily claim it had won the war.

Even if Iran suffers severe losses across every dimension, the survival of the regime and the structural and institutional continuity of the state could accelerate the postwar recovery process. The regime may, in fact, emerge more confident, both in intensifying domestic repression and in projecting regional pressure and hegemony.

In the postwar period, the Iranian regime may abandon its longstanding nuclear threshold policy, the posture of possessing the capacity to build a nuclear weapon without actually doing so, and redefine weaponization as a legitimate and necessary security guarantee, justified by the price already paid. Until now, Tehran had maintained the strategy of remaining a threshold state precisely because crossing that line was understood to risk triggering direct military intervention and far harsher sanctions. But Iran has now been subjected to a comprehensive military assault without having built the weapon. This will likely spread the conviction within Iran that remaining without nuclear deterrence was a strategic error. That shift in thinking could reframe the nuclear weapon not as a risk to be managed but as an indispensable security guarantee.

Iran will also construct a victory narrative from having globalized the cost of the war and transferred a disproportionate share of it onto the Gulf. The economic and security model that Gulf states have built over decades has sustained serious damage. Going forward, Gulf countries will begin questioning the "security purchasing" model they have sustained for decades. Despite enormous military expenditures, the inadequacy of external protection mechanisms in a moment of genuine crisis has been made plainly visible. Over the long term, Gulf states may look toward new strategic orientations and multi-directional alliances.

Ultimately, this war will be shaped less by what the parties achieved on the battlefield than by what they failed to achieve. The U.S. can demonstrate military superiority, but as long as it cannot translate that superiority into a strategic outcome, the claim to victory will remain weak. Iran, despite paying a severe price, will define itself as the winner to the extent that it remained standing, kept its system functioning, and frustrated the objectives of the other side.