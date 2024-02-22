The Western alliance monopolizes as much as the template of political correctness. The victors representing the "paragon of virtue" in the new world order established after World War II are portrayed as the eternal representatives of civilization. This representation encompasses ideals such as democracy, peace, human rights, affirmative action for children and women, freedom of belief, expression and the press, as well as the rule of law – essentially, all the fundamental values of civilization.

In the narrative upheld by the West, which claims discourse superiority, the rest of the world, particularly the East, is painted with a brush of darkness. The shared wealth of human values is portrayed as being trampled upon in these regions.

With the proliferation of the internet and the conventional media losing its status as the sole source of information, the veneer of this grand narrative, which has persisted for 70 years, has begun to peel away. The globalization of the world agenda has revealed that the rosy picture painted of the West is nothing more than an illusion.

It is now evident that the suppression of dissident politicians is not exclusive to Russia or China. Even though CNN may not report it, we are well aware of how the high judiciary in the United States – a nation that claims justice operates like clockwork – has violated the law to prevent former U.S. President Donald Trump, the favored candidate for the 2024 election, from succeeding. In the birthplace of democracy, the entire state apparatus is absorbed in thwarting the candidate that is deemed to be victorious.

Hypocrisy of Europe

In Europe, which aspires to the position of the "commissioner for human rights and press freedom," the situation is no different. We watch with dismay how the United Kingdom and Sweden collaborated monstrously to ruin journalist Julian Assange's life. If they succeed, they will condemn Assange to hundreds of years in prison for fulfilling his journalistic duty by sharing evidence of human rights violations by the U.S. military. Have you seen those who stirred the world over suspicions about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose cause of death is still unclear, remain silent about Assange?

Yet, another recent disgrace is the failure of the mainstream American media to recognize the groundbreaking interview conducted by Tucker Carlson with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a significant journalistic achievement.

The Belgian judiciary recently revealed its captivity to the rising Islamophobic fascism in Europe. A court ruled against a female employee who was not hired by the Brussels Municipality because she refused to remove her headscarf at the workplace. Belgium, where the spirit of the EU is embodied, justifies this blatant violation of human rights based on the jurisprudence of the European Court of Justice. They can go even further back, referring to the precedents of the "Inquisition courts" that decided who would believe in what during the Middle Ages, right?

No, I am not saying there is no difference between the East and the West by telling these stories. After all, this would be a great injustice to Eastern states and peoples, even though they are not a bloc like the West.

Indeed, which Eastern state can dare to the extent of the Western representative in the Middle East, Israel, carrying out a genocide in Gaza since Oct. 7? Or which Eastern leader can remain silent, or even support, such a heinous crime against humanity that is happening right before their eyes, like the leaders of France, Germany and the U.K.?