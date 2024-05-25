According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, government-administration experts Eugene Kandel and Ron Tzur have authored a striking vision paper on the future of Israel. They have taken Israeli internal divisions, the struggle in Palestine and the ongoing war and made an assessment of Israel under different headings.

Kandel and Tzur delve into how Israel's foreign policy and interactions with other countries contribute to the divisions within its society. They address the fact that the people of the Jewish-democratic-liberal state, the right-wing part of the ultra-Orthodox religious Zionist community and those who oppose the existence of a Jewish state are actually three separate groups. And that especially these ultra-Orthodox Jews, who have to be taken care of directly by the state, loads a burden on the economy. There is also an emphasis on the fact that the Arab communities, which have been uprooted, excluded from business and commerce, and whose functions have been weakened, are in some ways able to survive with the support of Israel and the international community.

According to the vision paper, democratic-liberal Jews, ultra-Orthodox Jews and those who oppose the existence of a Jewish state are actually three irreconcilable tribes. Instead of engaging in dialogue, they merely impose their memorized arguments on one another.

Since the beginning of the war in Israel, some of the radical members of the Cabinet have been calling for the mass murder of Palestinians, and some of them have been asking for the expulsion of people from Palestine. Some radical Israeli ministers are worse than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who actually is in competition with Adolf Hitler with the mark he will be leaving on history.

Again, in a recent article in Haaretz, a Jewish German philosopher argued that Israel is like the 1930s in Germany and that the experience of Germans that Adolf Hitler radicalized and brought to a dead end is being practiced by Israeli citizens today. According to this philosopher, Israel has brought itself to a dead end. Posing such a question might seem radical to some, but considering today's global landscape, the point of Kandel and Tzur appears rational.

Israeli violations

When Hamas initiated the conflict with Israel, the Israelis defined the acts as "terrorism" and characterized Hamas as a terrorist organization reciting a century-long memorization. However, during the seven-month war, all moves of Hamas were lawful, like a regular army. On the other hand, the Israelis have violated human rights, killed civilians, destroyed houses, massacred children and acted like a terrorist state or a terrorist organization since the beginning of the war.

Neither Israel nor the United States could have expected what we witness today. Israel is being condemned in the streets of the world, in the presence of all the activists and in the eyes of all those who have justice and conscience. The International Criminal Court (ICC) accuses Israel of genocide. At the same time, three European states condemned Israel and recognized Palestine as a state.

Such accusations (and its prime minister’s possibility of arrest) are like an apocalyptic scenario for Zionist-driven Israel, which has also been controlling the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany and all Western Christians. Moreover, it seems they still have a lot more to go through.

Humanity is divided into two groups: those who stand for law, justice and conscience, siding with Palestine, and those who support oppression, genocide and evil, siding with Israel and Netanyahu. We repeat Kandel and Tzur’s question: Will Israel make it to its 100th birthday at this rate? In my opinion, Israel experienced its peak days before the Hamas attack. Israel will never have a better day than the day before that.