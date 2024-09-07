Egypt, like Türkiye, is an ancient civilization with roots stretching back thousands of years. Historically, Egypt was, at times, under the rule of the Ottoman Empire. During the era of Mehmet Ali Pasha, when he served as Khedive of Egypt, a unique political relationship was established between Egypt and the Ottoman state. For the first time in world politics, a semi-independent form of governance emerged, with Egypt granted a distinct status under the leadership of Mehmet Ali Pasha, reflecting a remarkable balance of autonomy and imperial rule.

Prominent figures like Mehmet Ali Pasha and Ibrahim Pasha played significant roles in the Khedive of Egypt, and under their leadership, particularly with the reforms of Mehmet Ali Pasha, Egypt flourished in both wealth and culture. This prosperity left a lasting imprint, which is evident in many of the historical buildings in Istanbul that remind one of that rich legacy.

When walking through the streets of Cairo, whether in a government office, a restaurant, a cafe, a barbershop or a grocery store, one often encounters people proudly sharing their connection to Istanbul, their Turkish heritage or their Ottoman roots. In Western countries, being Turkish may sometimes carry negative connotations, but in Egypt, being Turkish or having ties to the Ottoman Empire, especially Istanbul, is associated with aristocracy and governance – a status symbol. When Egyptians say, "I am from Istanbul," you can see an undeniable pride on their faces.

The dominance of Western powers endured for roughly 200 years, but ultimately, the authentic cultures of nations prevailed, leading them to rediscover and return to their original identities.

Rapprochement, peace

When the Gaza war started, perhaps one of the most critical issues globally to impact the conflict was the rapprochement between Türkiye and Egypt. Türkiye had a very clearly defined position in Gaza and Israel. On the other hand, Egypt adopted a decisive stance against Israel, which aimed to drive Gazans from Gaza into Sinai at the beginning of the war. Thanks to the successful resistance of the Gazans and Egypt's unwillingness to accept such expulsion, Israel was forced to change its strategy.

The solidarity of Türkiye and Egypt on this issue has been an extraordinary source of strength and support for the oppressed people fighting in Gaza, the security of Egypt and Türkiye-Egypt relations.

One day, as the imperialist boots leave these lands, their influence will also leave these countries, and thanks to the solidarity of Türkiye and Egypt, we can already foresee what topics will open up in Syria, Libya and many African countries, both in foreign policy, diplomacy and other fields.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said as he hosted his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that Türkiye supports Egypt's just position in Israel-Egypt relations. On the other hand, el-Sissi, while mentioning Türkiye-Egypt ties, emphasized that Egypt would support Türkiye's interests in Somalia, Libya and other African countries. In a way, it was well-underlined and confirmed bilaterally that the Egypt-Türkiye rapprochement would be in the interests of both parties.

Self-made geopolitics

On the other hand, Greece is the country that will be most upset by the improvement and development of Egypt-Türkiye relations. When Türkiye-Egypt relations were problematic, Greece persistently tried to stage a plot in the Mediterranean on Maritime Jurisdiction and Exclusive Economic Zone. Interestingly, the states it tried to play with were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and France. While France was preoccupied with its own situation, the UAE and Egypt started to pursue a pro-Türkiye policy in the Eastern Mediterranean. Eventually, Greece did not benefit, in the long run, from its attempts to adopt such maximalist policies beyond its capacity.

When Türkiye's relations with the U.S. deteriorated during the Syrian civil war, its ties with many regional actors, including Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, also suffered. However, Türkiye maintained its strength over time, actively engaging in Libya and Karabakh and asserting its naval presence in the Mediterranean. Today, Türkiye is rebuilding its relations with nearly all the countries it once had tensions, including Syria. These renewed ties have been forged not through NATO, the U.S. or European powers, but through Türkiye's self-efforts and strength, grounded in mutual will. I believe such relationships will be more robust and beneficial than ever.

Türkiye emerged stronger after the Syrian civil war, avoiding internal turmoil and solidifying its role in regional security, transforming its land into a haven. Egypt and Türkiye, having coexisted under the same umbrella for many years, have again demonstrated their deep-rooted solidarity. Nations with such enduring traditions act with dignity, and even if they encounter difficulties, their historical statecraft guides them toward restoring practical and mutually beneficial relations. I believe the rapprochement between Türkiye and Egypt will pave the way for highly positive developments in regional geopolitics.