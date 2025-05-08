Today, on May 8, the whole world marks Remembrance Day for the victims of Nazism. This is the day when we commemorate the victims of the terrible war that took the lives of tens of millions of people around the world. We appreciate those whose joint efforts made victory over Nazism possible.

Exactly, a joint victory. No country or people can appropriate this victory for themselves. This is the victory of people who were united by a common goal. The goal of living in a free world. It was the result of the terrible self-sacrifice of millions of people from different parts of the world. Ukraine alone suffered terrible losses during World War II: 9 million people died; 40% of the country's economic potential was lost.

A terrible ideology – Nazism, aimed at the domination of one nation over others. An ideology that demanded the destruction of individual peoples and states.

Today, there is an ongoing war in Ukraine. This is also a struggle of Ukrainian people for their right to exist, the right to speak their native language, the right to be free and the right to have a future. Thanks to the efforts of the entire free world, we continue this struggle. But today we must already consider a new security architecture in the region as well as a new world one. Its development and, most importantly, implementation are a shared responsibility and long-term process. It must be based on equality, recognition of legally established borders and mutual respect. It is quite obvious that all countries in the region must join this challenging task. In this matter, we rely on Türkiye.

Türkiye played a key role in establishing food exports from Ukraine, avoiding famine, in particular in African countries. Türkiye was actually the first country to offer an effective platform for negotiations in this terrible war. Türkiye clearly and consistently supports the territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and the independence of Ukraine.

I never could have imagined that the emergence of new political regimes that use the same methods as the Nazis is possible in today's world. There are attacks on schools, hospitals and residential buildings, and the creation of filtration camps and torture chambers. Unfortunately, this is today's reality that Russia brought to my country. Just like 80 years ago, they are stealing people's lives; they are trying to steal history and most importantly, they steal the future. The logic of such actions is quite clear.

In the period after the collapse of the USSR, modern Russia has nothing to boast about. The achievements of modern Russia are war and death. Regardless of where it happens: in Ukraine, Syria or African countries.

It is easy to define our common task today, but at the same time, it isn't easy to implement. To achieve our goals, we must unite our common efforts as was done 80 years ago. We have to abandon all disputes and discord. We must end this war. Not for the sake of a new future conflict, but for the sake of peace – a just and long-lasting peace. A peace that will ensure the lives of our children and grandchildren in a world without war. The peace that our ancestors dreamed of 80 years ago.