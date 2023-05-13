Initially, some analysts limited the term "infrastructure" to physical elements such as roads, shopping malls and electricity provision; however, over time, a broader definition gained acceptance, acknowledging the social dimension of infrastructure. Whether the investments are large or small, their primary focus should be on benefiting society and promoting the concept of the "common good" (Gemeinwohl), as famously embraced in Germany.

When considering global standards, there is one country that stands out as a frontrunner and that is the Republic of Türkiye. With a crucial election just days away, now is an opportune moment to assess Türkiye's current position and its future trajectory.

Before putting pen to paper, the author of this overview, who happens to be none other than myself, traveled by a very comfortable overland coach from Istanbul to the southern Aegean resort of Kuşadası with a stop-over in Izmir to personally experience and observe the subject at hand.

Whereas in the not-too-distant past travelers would worry about a rather uncomfortable and extended journey including either a long and winding road across the Yalova Bay or a ferry ride, often in the middle of the night, now everything has changed. Also, there had been a train available for parts of that trip, too, requiring a change to a fast ferry service from Bandırma.

The current government changed all that and not only laid asphalt for a brand-new highway but added a state-of-the-art bridge southeast of Istanbul as well.

Less congestion, more speed – traveling is part and parcel of one’s quality of life. As "Turkey for Expats" correctly reported, all that cuts off a sensational five hours of previous journeying time.

Cruise on brand-new highways or use a suspension bridge, which by its sheer length might become an entry in the "Guinness Book of Records," too, or indeed cut traveling time further by constructing safe and practical tunnels so that often dangerous mountain passes soon are no more.

The lush green city of Bolu nestled between Ankara and Istanbul makes for one such much-cherished motorway tunnel example, as locals and visitors can now travel without a hazardous trip onto the top of the mountain where accidents had become unfortunately almost the order of the day and ever more so during wintertime. And then there is the Zigana Tunnel recently opened up for traffic next to northeastern Trabzon, with 14.5 kilometers (9 miles) of the country’s longest – and one of the world’s longest – tunnels as well!

High speed on the ground and in the air

A short while ago the new Ankara to Sivas high-speed train line was inaugurated. While many European nations struggle to achieve significant results in shifting traffic from roads to rails, Türkiye stands out as a trailblazer.

Building new motorways is one thing, complementing this with fast railroads is another vital tool to improve the quality of life. The societal benefits are undeniable. According to railway-technology.com, travel times can be reduced by over 10 hours compared to other transportation modes, bringing the journey to a mere two hours, an astonishing achievement.

The infrastructure development in Türkiye extends to airports and new destinations as well. Today, there are over 50 modern airports strategically located across the country and it is no surprise that Istanbul Airport has quickly become one of the busiest in Europe and the world.

Visitors to Türkiye often highlight their positive experiences, emphasizing the importance of a pleasant travel experience on both national and international airlines. Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has successfully achieved this and, without untoward PR, has redefined the way we fly.

This accomplishment speaks volumes about Türkiye's aviation industry and serves as a testament to the country's excellence in air travel.

Energy matters

A short while ago President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated Europe’s largest solar power plant which at the same time is probably one of the world’s largest five. In a country blessed with four seasons, it is nevertheless the sun that makes for a very fitting supply of energy, paired with wind energy. Türkiye in this context has invested vast amounts of government, thus taxpayers' money, into technologies of the future and the way we produce and source, yet the way we consume energy has become one of the most crucial aspects of managing a nation-state.

Using modern approaches to win and of course save energy, will be a hallmark of the next decades here in Türkiye. In order to fully grasp that enormous potential society as such must jump on board as well. We all realized that energy is not limitless and must be taken good care of.

Building smart cities, creating awareness among society and investing in large-scale related infrastructure projects have become the order of the day in modern Türkiye.

Over the past 20 years, Türkiye modified an often-outdated health care sector into a leading global player. Hospitals of serious proportions often resembling five-star resort hotels have sprung up everywhere in the nation and we are not just talking about private establishments but including state-run public facilities, which by now are state-of-the-art clinics.

Then consider Ankara City Hospital with just over 3,700 hospital beds, the result of a joint effort between various banks to the tune of 890 million euros ($973 million).

Many of these infrastructure projects were accomplished through public-private partnerships, ever more common in Türkiye.

The way forward

Governments almost all over the world face a certain trust deficiency, if that terminology is allowed, and in particular after the COVID-19 pandemic, but not here in Türkiye. The government and elected officeholders and especially since the onset of the second millennium understood that a modern nation-state needs investment but investment in the name of the people. Some commentators at times belittle these efforts and challenge the narrative if politicians tell their electorate about a new road, a new airport or a new hospital.

However, this is exactly what public office carries along: listening to the people, determining their needs, and then finding ways to fairly and cleverly spend taxpayers' or private investors’ funds, respectively.

We spoke about the making of Türkiye a brand. A nation-state is no commodity or product, of course, but it makes absolute sense to borrow several aspects of marketing science to promote one’s country better at home and abroad.

Infrastructure investments helped a lot and if we are not mistaken Türkiye will continue on its charted course. Democracy is a work in progress, society is never static. For the past 20 years, Türkiye managed to not only understand but so successfully redefine this notion, a role model nation indeed for the people by the people.