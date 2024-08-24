Today, on Aug. 24, we celebrate the 33rd Anniversary of Ukraine's independence! The whole democratic world is celebrating with us, the world of people whose purpose is to create but not destroy. This is the world we stood for and continue to fight for.

The most frequent questions I’ve been asked here in Istanbul for the last two years are: When will peace come to your country, and when will the war be over?

I have a very honest answer: Every Ukrainian needs peace, but fair and just peace. Real peace. We don’t need five or 10 years of cease-fire. We don’t need peace at the cost of losing our independence, territorial integrity or identity. We will never surrender. We need peace for the stable and sustainable development of all countries in the region on equal and fair conditions. We also need peace that will demonstrate to the world that no country, no matter how strong it is, can easily violate the norms of international law.

It is important to understand that Russia can stop this war in one day by withdrawing its troops from the territory of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s actions, unfortunately, very clearly confirm that Moscow is not ready for peace negotiations.

Ukraine is very experienced in negotiating with the Russian Federation. Since 2014 more than 200 rounds of negotiations have taken place. But all these meetings were considered by Russia only as an opportunity to gain time, as an opportunity to accumulate troops and resources for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, based on our own experience, the norms of international law and support from the free world, we must admit: The only possible way to establish peace is the "Peace Formula" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I would also like to underline that we have concrete achievements on this track. The First Peace Summit took place on Sept. 15-16 in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. We managed to gather 101 delegations from all continents of the world. The summit was focused on three main directions: nuclear safety, food safety and the release of prisoners.

A joint communique was supported by 94 countries and international organizations. The summit is the first step toward a just and stable peace. We are already planning the second one. To achieve this goal, we have clearly defined tasks and continue to work together with our partners to implement them.

Yes, the situation at the front line remains difficult. Since 2014, Russia has occupied 26% of Ukraine’s territory. Moscow continues active offensive actions in Ukrainian Donbas and in other directions. However, our armed forces bravely fight the aggressor. Ukraine has already gotten back 50% of the territories seized by the Kremlin after Feb. 24, 2024. Ukraine has heavily limited Russia's military activity in the Black Sea. This is clear evidence of our success.

Ukraine has already destroyed about a third of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The Russian fleet was forced to flee temporarily occupied Crimea. This is also obvious evidence of our success. Such a situation seemed impossible a few years ago. These victories were achieved under the conditions of a significant superiority of the Russians in the number of equipment, ammunition and human and material resources.

Being aware that it is impossible to seize new Ukrainian territories and realizing the perspective of its own defeat, Moscow continues to destroy the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Every month they hit the territory of Ukraine with 3,200-3,500 guided aerial bombs. "The Second Army of the World" destroys schools, hotels, sports complexes and hospitals. An example of this senseless cruelty is the Russian attack with a ballistic missile on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmadyt, on July 8 this year. Four buildings of the hospital were seriously damaged and one was destroyed. More than 50 people were injured and two people died. And this is just one example of the disaster that the Russians bring to our country.

We are walking this difficult path together with our friends and partners, who provide us with help and support and contribute to the establishment of peace in the region. The Republic of Türkiye is among them. From the first days of the war, Türkiye has become a safe place for thousands of my fellow citizens, who fled from the temporarily occupied territories. The Republic of Türkiye constantly and undeniably supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence. Due to clear and coordinated work, Ankara managed to ensure the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Special thanks for the assistance in the release of our prisoners of war. I am aware that these exchanges would not have happened without the personal involvement of the Turkish state.

This is the position of a country that is really interested in maintaining peace, security and justice in the Black Sea region. I am personally grateful for this.

I am also aware that very soon there will be a time to open new schools, hospitals and residential houses. This will be a time for a peaceful childhood for our children. To achieve this goal, we must work as much as necessary, just like our men and women do on the front lines. They are an example for us and the whole world. An example that proves that the invader and the aggressor will never win. As my Turkish friends say, "Doğru duvar yıkılmaz," "The right wall cannot be destroyed."