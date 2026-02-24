Today, we mark four years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

The first hours of the war, I remember very well: Fear, worries about our relatives and uncertainty. But at the same time, there was a clear certainty that Ukraine would stand, at any cost. There was a clear certainty that Ukraine would stand thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to the will of our people for freedom, and thanks to the support of the entire free world.

These are my memories of the morning of Feb. 24, 2022. This is what will remain with me and millions of my compatriots forever.

At the same time, we must also remember: The real war began in 2014. It began with the occupation of Crimea and part of the Ukrainian Donbas. Today, it is obvious that the response to these events by the free world was too weak and insufficient. This weak reaction allowed the aggression to go unpunished. The result is the start of an unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Today, together with the whole world, we are following the news about the negotiations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Switzerland. Now, perhaps more than ever, we are close to a peace agreement. Ukraine wants and strives for peace. This is a key issue for us. We are ready for negotiations, honest, open and transparent. The readiness of our delegation team to hold meetings anywhere on the planet and the willingness of the president of Ukraine to negotiate at the highest level are proof of this will. After all, only such a level of representation will allow us to consolidate an effective peace agreement.

Another round of negotiations is underway these days. The Ukrainian delegation continues to work to achieve peace in a 24/7 format.

But this peace must be honest and fair.

The peace agreement must consider all the mistakes and miscalculations of past years. After all, it was the weak and vague opposition to the aggressor that allowed the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II to begin.

We do not want a cease-fire for a year, two, or five. Our goal is a stable and just peace, security, and respect for all participants in the international community, regardless of a country's geographical size or military strength. Such a peace is impossible without clear security guarantees for Ukraine. They should be the key to a cease-fire and achieving comprehensive peace.

Such peace can and should be achieved with the involvement of all interested parties. After all, we are not talking only about Ukraine or the region. Now, during these negotiations, the norms and rules of the international system for the coming decades are being established. Prospects for the world of our children and grandchildren are being outlined. I believe that this world should and can be without war.

Unfortunately, Russia is demonstrating its unwillingness to achieve such a peace. Clear evidence of this is the attacks on civilian infrastructure and objects.

Men walk past a working power generator underneath a giant Ukrainian war slogan during blackout hours, Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Only in the period from Feb. 8 to 15, the Russian Federation launched about 1,300 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 1,200 aerial guided bombs and 50 missiles at the territory of Ukraine. This week alone, the Russians have killed 13 and injured more than 60 civilians in Ukraine.

The main target of such attacks is Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This winter, our citizens are forced to stay in their homes without water and heating in temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius. This is a real humanitarian catastrophe. In this way, the enemy is trying to shake our unity and self-confidence.

However, despite the enemy's attempts to break our faith and sow discord, Ukraine continues to fight. After all, there is simply no other choice for us. We must defend our independence, our culture, our history and our language.

The continuation of this fight would be impossible without the help and support of our international partners and friends.

I am especially pleased that Türkiye occupies a special place among our partners. A country that has become a second home for my family and me.

Thanks to Ankara's active diplomacy, there were the first diplomatic contacts between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul in May-July 2025. Three rounds of negotiations were extremely difficult. As a result, a significant number of Ukrainian prisoners of war were able to return home to their families. They were able to hug their relatives for the first time in a long time and see the smiles of their children. We thank Türkiye and its people for this.

I know that we still have a lot of work ahead of us. But the main thing for us now is to establish a lasting and comprehensive peace. Equal and fair. For all of us.