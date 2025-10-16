Every day, over 100 million children in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) go hungry; millions arrive at school on an empty stomach, hurting concentration and the ability to learn. In conflict-affected countries, children are twice as likely to be out of school, and for many, a school meal is the lifeline that keeps them in class. For girls, it prevents early marriage or child labor.

Oct. 16 is World Food Day, and it is worth underscoring how school meal programs protect learning and help tackle the global learning crisis. Governments increasingly treat school meals as education policy rather than a peripheral transfer: the latest "State of School Feeding Worldwide" shows programs now reach about 466 million learners, around 80 million more than in 2020, with around $84 billion in annual public financing and 99% of funding from national budgets.

Important education policy

It is fundamental to invest in school meal programs because, firstly, they raise school participation, especially for girls. Across diverse contexts, school meal programs are associated with higher enrolment, better attendance and lower absenteeism/dropout, with the strongest gains among vulnerable households that rely on the school meal as a key part of daily nutrition. A randomized trial in rural Burkina Faso compared on-site lunches and girls’ take-home rations and found significant enrolment increases for both; the take-home model delivered the largest effects for girls and produced nutrition spillovers for younger siblings. These country findings align with global syntheses in low and middle-income countries. They report positive, albeit modest, average effects on attendance, with some small gains in learning, and larger impacts in food-insecure settings, with attendance increases observed across studies.

Secondly, school meal programs improve learning when exposure is sustained. India’s Mid-Day Meal (the world’s largest school meal scheme) provides quasi-experimental evidence that multi-year exposure boosts achievement: children with up to five years of program exposure score higher in reading and mathematics than peers with minimal exposure. Regular school meals reduce short-term hunger, improve attention and time-on-task and lower illness-related absenteeism, turning more of the school day into effective learning time.

School meal programs also help protect education during times of crisis. From 2022 to 2024, sub-Saharan African governments included around 20 million children in government-led school meal programs, using meals to stabilize attendance during food-price spikes, conflict and extreme heat, often while sourcing food locally to support local farmers.

The benefits of well-designed school meal programs reach beyond the classroom. They improve child health and nutrition by supplying essential energy and micronutrients. Studies show measurable gains in height and weight over a school year, while reliably raising attendance.

They empower girls, helping keep them in school and reducing risks of early marriage or child labor, particularly for the most disadvantaged families.

Through Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF), food provision can be channeled to local farmers, thereby strengthening local markets and diversifying school menus. This approach also supports the development of better-designed, more sustainable food systems.

When programs align with health-promoting school standards – pairing meals with safe water, sanitation and hygiene – they reinforce children’s human capital by protecting health, safeguarding time in school and enabling the accumulation of foundational skills that pay dividends over a lifetime.

The economics are compelling. When benefits across education, health, social protection and local food systems are counted, returns range up to $35 per $1 invested, one reason ministries of finance are moving school meals onto domestic budgets.

Ways to improve programs

School meal programs achieve better and stronger results when integrated into education programs. School meals should be implemented under the leadership of the Ministry of Education. Funding should be tied to attendance and foundational learning indicators (e.g., early-grade reading and numeracy), and programs should be reported alongside learning achievements.

School meal programs should also be embedded within school health initiatives. Meals work best when paired with WASH (safe water, sanitation, hygiene) and deworming interventions. Provision of food from local farmers can diversify menus, stabilize costs and stimulate rural livelihoods, provided that food safety, storage, and quality controls are in place.

Lastly, tracking coverage, attendance/retention, short-term hunger, menu compliance/dietary diversity and foundational learning – with disaggregation by sex, age, and disability – is necessary so that the program is managed for results, not just coverage.

Photo of a student in a classroom. (Courtesy of Education Above All Foundation)

Education Above All

As part of the Education Above All foundation (EAA) vision, to bring the hardest-to-reach children into school and learning, EAA supports government-led programs that use school meals to protect access to education and learning as part of an integrated package with WASH, teacher support and alternative learning pathways for out-of-school children. School meals is most effective when implemented alongside measures that improve children’s learning experience. The EAA also prioritizes local approaches, engaging local farmers in production and distribution to strengthen local economies, diversify crops and support sustainable, climate-sensitive food systems. From the outset, the EAA encourages whole government leadership in design and implementation to secure ownership and long-term sustainability.

The EAA has supported projects in several countries. In Rwanda, the focus was on improving attendance and nutrition while building local delivery capacity. In Uganda, school-initiated meals were implemented to support caregivers and stabilize daily attendance, especially for vulnerable learners. In Kenya, food rations through social programs were used to keep children in class during periods of stress. In Zambia, the goal was to link agriculture and education through cooperation with World Vision and the Ministries of General Education and Agriculture, aiming to enroll vulnerable households in schemes that enhance household food security and the reliability of school meals. In Cambodia, food was provided within scholarship packages to lower the net cost of schooling and reinforce regular attendance. In Myanmar, grants for income generation, including food production on monastic lands supplying nearby schools, were provided. In many other countries, community-based school meals have been managed by local committees, strengthening accountability and local markets.

Call to action

At a time when families face multiple pressures, economic and climate-related crises, it is essential to protect and strengthen school meal investments. To sustain and scale impact, governments and partners should institutionalize school meals within the education sector, ensuring programs are budgeted, monitored and managed against clear attendance and learning targets.

Scaling HGSF with support to local farmers, paying suppliers on time, enforcing nutrition and safety standards and investing in storage, kitchens and transport is essential.

They should also continuously measure and learn by publishing coverage data alongside enrollment, attendance and foundational skills. Periodic impact and cost-effectiveness studies should be commissioned to refine menus, meal frequency and complementary health interventions

On this World Food Day, the message to policymakers is straightforward: If we want resilient learning outcomes, let’s continue funding school meals. Disinvestment in school meal programs could risk reversing gains in enrolment, attendance, learning and retention with severe consequences for children's learning and the well-being of families and communities.