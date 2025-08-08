I titled my Feb. 7 article on Daily Sabah, “Take Trump for his word, but not so much,” in which I explained that he would fulfill various promises and act accordingly, but I also tried to explain that his words could take a 180-degree turn on issues that touched some people’s sore points. I argued he is certainly predictable in these cases. The Epstein case exemplifies this perfectly.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's pre-election promise to release the Epstein files and his team's subsequent reiteration of this promise, they were never released. Trump then insulted those who demanded their release, calling it a "Democrats’ hoax.” Thus, the Epstein issue became a matter of profound shock and disappointment for many of his voters. His critics, seizing the opportunity, launched a series of publications against him, and Epstein once again dominated the U.S. agenda for the past two months.

Trump's backpedaling naturally brings the Epstein case, along with many other issues, to mind. For example, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on July 11, “Wow, who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?” about the rape allegations against Trump. Rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff also asked on July 13, “Did anyone really think the sexual predator president who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein was gonna release the Epstein files?!”

Supporting rapist, obstructing victim

Diddy's acquittal of sex trafficking charges in early July was another point raised alongside the issue. The famous rapper, who has numerous sexual assault accusations, is believed to have forcibly procured women for people, particularly from Hollywood. Many believe Diddy's acquittal was to protect a wealthy and highly despicable elite. Probably the Epstein files weren't released for this very reason. Indeed, less than a week after Diddy's acquittal, the Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Epstein had no client list. This decision further reinforced the notion that the Trump administration was trying to protect elite rapists.

Shortly thereafter, Trump made a statement that seemed to leave the door open to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's primary accomplice and girlfriend. Not content with this, he sent Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to meet with Maxwell. He is suspected of having made a deal with Maxwell to clear Trump of the affair in exchange for her release. The fact that no one has been convicted despite the numerous people who were very close to Epstein for years is enough to stagger consciences and suggest a conspiracy. When you consider all these developments together, what could be more logical than the assumption that Trump is trying to save many very wealthy and very disgusting individuals?

Trump's statement, "I wish her well," when Maxwell faced prison in 2020, but his failure to mention such a thing to a single victim is one of the clearest evidence against him. Some of the victims are even highlighting this on television. This is also highlighted in the title of a video by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, which has been viewed over 1 million times. Even though Trump denies every allegation against him, he has personally reinforced the perception that he is close to the rapist and distant from the victim.

American Zionists in panic

Another issue that must be addressed simultaneously is Israel's influence in the U.S. Epstein was Jewish, and Ghislaine's Jewish father, Robert Maxwell, is believed to have worked with Mossad. Robert was buried on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives in the presence of numerous Israeli intelligence figures and eulogized by then-Prime Minister of Israel Yitzhak Shamir, according to the Times of Israel. There are also serious suspicions that Epstein has ties to Mossad.

Candace Owens, one of the most prominent voices in the Epstein case and whose videos have been viewed millions of times, wrote, “If a person cannot admit that Epstein was running a pedo blackmail ring on behalf of Israel, then they are not sincere in their calls for his files to be released.” Even Tucker Carlson said Epstein was Israeli intelligence. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak met with Jeffrey Epstein dozens of times. Barak claimed that he was introduced to Epstein in 2003 by another former Israeli Prime Minister, Shimon Peres.

Epstein was the money manager for Les Wexner, one of the most powerful Zionist billionaires in the U.S. Another interesting fact is that the Jewish Howard Lutnick, Trump's commerce secretary, was Epstein's neighbor and purchased Epstein's townhouse. He's a supporter of Trump's dismissal of the Epstein case. Also, David Schoen, a Jew and a board member of the Zionist Organization of America, was a lawyer who worked both for Trump and Epstein and supports Trump's stance on the issue nowadays.

It's proper to remember that the controversial author Michael Wolff has alleged Epstein showed him photos of Donald Trump with “topless young women” sitting in his lap. According to him, these photos were in Epstein’s safe, which the FBI seized when they raided his homes in New York and Palm Beach in July 2019. Recently, Maria Farmer, who accused Epstein and Maxwell of sexual crimes as early as 1996, revealed that one night in 1995, while she was in Epstein’s offices in a luxury building in Manhattan, Trump turned up, stared at her bare legs and then Epstein interrupted, saying, “No, no. She’s not here for you.”

In short, it can be said that the files are threatening Trump and the most powerful Zionists in the U.S. This is probably why Trump is wavering and making such absurd moves. The sudden adjournment of the U.S. Congress to avoid releasing the Epstein files can be explained by the hope that the situation will cool down within the six weeks. A week ago, they promised to release the documents, and a week later, they did just that.

Meanwhile, Israeli voices in the media, like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin, are urging us to trust U.S. officials, who are known liars, and urging us not to waste time on the Epstein affair. Some commentators even dare to suggest that Maxwell could be a victim herself and that we shouldn't trust anything. The purpose of resorting to such obfuscating propaganda, which portrays the perpetrator as the victim and the victim as the perpetrator, is to wear people out. By doing so, they can diminish interest in the matter, thus allowing the real perpetrators to escape accountability without even a shred of responsibility, just as with the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

This situation led to comments along the lines of, “If they can kill Kennedy, destroy the Twin Towers, establish a rapist network like Epstein and protect almost anyone involved, there's no limit to what they can do and the U.S. has become Israel's puppet.” It could even be argued that Kennedy's sympathy grew even more during this period, with some hailing him as “the last U.S. president.”

A photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on the side of a van in Aberdeen city center, northeast Scotland, U.K., July 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Shout at Muslims, be silent at Jews

It should also be emphasized that many British and American politicians, who uttered such outrageous rhetoric when it came to a few Muslim rapist, did not display even a fraction of that intensity when it came to Epstein. Those who propagated the slogan "Western civilization is under threat of collapse!" remained silent when faced with the sexual slavery of the nation's children by the elite. Even billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk, who wrote that Trump was in the Epstein files, remained silent on the Epstein issue for a long time while passionately tweeting about the issue of rape gangs in England, as I discussed in my article published on Jan. 24 in Daily Sabah and today only touches on the Epstein problem from time to time for his gains.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who goes berserk when she sees a woman wearing a burkini on a French beach, tweeting, as she did on July 15, that France's soul and identity are in "danger," remains silent while children are being made sex slaves by Epstein and his ilk. Furthermore, it has been alleged that French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was one of Epstein's suppliers of underage girls and women. The same Brunel was found dead in his Paris prison cell in 2022.

Many U.S. Democrats are also silent. From Amy Klobuchar to Kirsten Gillibrand, known for her Islamophobia, Elizabeth Warren to Gretchen Whitmer and many others have barely tweeted anything about Epstein as of late July. Many of those who are currently speaking out remained largely silent until July, despite the issue being a years-old one. This is likely due to concerns that the full extent of the issue could negatively impact many Democratic politicians, especially former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Trump set out with the promise of combating the "swamp" in Washington. While there were already plenty of indications that he was part of that swamp, it appears the Epstein affair will only strengthen this belief and disappoint his thinking supporters. “Trump is the biggest swamp monster of them all right now,” Representative Jason Crow says. If he continues to mismanage the process in this manner, this statement could escalate far beyond the typical attack by an opposition politician, with serious accusations and become the prevailing opinion among many people.

How can they persist in this disgusting error despite the grave harm and repulsion it inflicts? The belief that the elite have the right to rape, especially those they consider their enemies, may be the answer. We saw how soldiers who raped during the Gaza genocide were made heroes and paraded on Israeli television. Various rabbis' orders to rape have been reported for years. Those who make it a point to "serve" may therefore also be supportive.