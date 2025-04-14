Documents relating to late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's assassination were first made public with the JFK Act, enacted in 1992, following the impact of Oliver Stone’s JFK film, which was released in 1991. U.S. President Donald Trump appears to have kept another election promise by releasing more than 80,000 documents before his first 100 days are up.

Trump began releasing documents related to assassinations during his first term, but with some exclusions, because they could “bring harm” to the military, law enforcement and foreign relations, it was said. Releasing continued during President Joe Biden's term.

To understand the newly published ones, the following statement made by Jefferson Morley, vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation – which is said to have the most Kennedy documents – on March 19, is important: "The first JFK files release of 2025 is an encouraging start. We now have complete versions of approximately a third of the redacted JFK documents held by the National Archives (1,124 of approximately 3,500 documents). Rampant overclassification of trivial information has been eliminated and there appear to be no redactions, though we have not viewed every document. Seven of ten JFK files held by the Archives and sought by JFK researchers are now in the public record. These long-secret records shed new light on JFK’s mistrust of the CIA, the Castro assassination plots, the surveillance of Oswald in Mexico City and CIA propaganda operations involving Oswald. The release does not include two-thirds of the promised files, any 500-plus IRS records, or any 2,400 recently discovered FBI files. Nonetheless, this is the most positive news on the declassification of JFK files since the 1990s."

So, there are still many documents that have not been released. The reason may be what Trump pointed out in 2017, especially concerns about Israel in the context of foreign relations. Many of the documents that have been released were previously available with some names of individuals and places redacted, but they have now been fully disclosed. Therefore, they hardly change our understanding. Trump also said, “I don’t think there is anything earth-shattering in the Kennedy files,” and a few days later claimed that the documents were “unspectacular.” Propagandists like Gerald Postner, who claim that there was no conspiracy and that the perpetrator, U.S. Marine veteran Lee Harvey Oswald, organized the assassination on his own, have also defended similar ideas.

Influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers increased people's interest in the files. In this way, some very striking information that had previously been revealed has been heard for the first time by many people unaware of it.

Where does the CIA fit in?

The Garrett Underhill (an intelligence agent during World War II) case is a good example. He left Washington in a hurry the day after the assassination, and agitatedly he told some friends that a small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination and that he feared for his own life. Less than six months later, he too was found dead. These and the suspicion of an assassination are reflected in the documents. Many people are just learning about it.

Actually, we can safely say that the claim that the documents are “unspectacular” is false. Republican Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, whom Trump appointed to lead the task force responsible for releasing the documents, stated in her first press conference on Feb. 12 that she believed there were two assassins. After the documents were released, she and various researchers reiterated this view. However, no document directly proving this has been released. Yet, indicators that have been talked about for a long time and documents that cast even more doubt on the CIA have strengthened this theory.

According to journalist Jefferson Morley, we learned important information from a statement of one of the most prominent figures in CIA history, James Jesus Angleton. Angleton's statement to the House Select Committee on Assassinations that he did not know Oswald before Kennedy was killed was revealed to be false. Thus, an effort by a CIA counterintelligence officer to obstruct the Kennedy investigation was detected.

Morley told MSNBC: “Angleton had a 180-page file on Oswald on his desk a week before Kennedy went to Dallas. What this story raises is this question: Was the CIA incredibly, atrociously incompetent when it came to Lee Harvey Oswald, or was Angleton running an operation involving Oswald?”

The Israeli factor

It is known for certain from past and newly published documents that Angleton worked for Israel and initiated intelligence relations between Israel and the U.S. The newly published memorandum dated June 10, 1953, also states that Angleton’s main intelligence source was Israel. One of the publications is the 112-page report of Angleton’s testimony to the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations concerning Intelligence Activities in 1975. Even here, the questioner seems to suspect that he was working in Israel’s favor rather than in the interests of the U.S. A 1954 memo shows Angleton explaining that “he is involved in several sensitive projects, such as Israeli Intelligence.” Another memo from 1975 reveals the FBI’s coverage of the Israeli embassy in Washington between 1969 and 1972. It says Angleton met with Israeli intelligence representatives and exchanged “extremely sensitive information.”

It should also be noted that the CIA wanted everything related to Israel in the files to be redacted and not to be made public. Despite this, their publication has been a particularly notable and much-discussed issue on the internet. Trump has also said that Mike Pompeo, the former CIA director and his first secretary of state, wanted the documents not to be released. Now it seems, as Morley puts it, “Angleton may not have been the mastermind behind the assassination, but he was the mastermind behind Oswald.” And this Angleton is someone who works for Israel rather than the U.S.

Therefore, the view that Israel was behind the Kennedy assassination has strengthened. You can see this even in the comments under Luna’s tweets. Trump probably could not foresee this reflection and, for that reason, contradicting his previous statements, started to say that the documents were “unspectacular.”

Enemy within

The main reason for publishing the documents was to strengthen the perception that there is an “enemy within” and a deep state. The belief that a clique within the CIA is complicit (which Trump's supporters are suspicious of) is also something that could strengthen the perception that Trump is right in his statements and that he is fighting against an internal enemy that has been taking root for decades. However, extending the issue to Israel through the members of this clique and other information is not something Trump wants.

Whether he wants it or not, the revelation of more of the truth is no longer something he can prevent. It is a known fact that Kennedy had serious disagreements with Israel on the nuclear issue and that Israel viewed nuclear acquisition as vital. The newly published “President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board meeting of March 8-9, 1963” also provides information in this context. Here, CIA Director McCone is seen to be concerned about the nuclear developments in Israel and says that if they do not listen, economic reprisals will be necessary. It's understood that the Kennedy administration was going to prevent Israel from acquiring nuclear power. Therefore, it's a fact that Israel benefited from his assassination.

The importance of understanding the assassination issue correctly lies here. There is a deep structure in the U.S. that truly exploits the American people and their power in a hostile manner, and this structure puts Israel first, not America. Even if a president takes the opposite path, the end of the road is shown. Although the Kennedy case cannot be proven 100%, there are many indicators that it is connected to Israel.

What about the FBI?

Many people speaking across the country focused on the CIA, as they always have. However, in its March 3 issue, the famous National Enquirer magazine claimed that then-FBI Director Edgar Hoover had Kennedy assassinated.

The magazine states that sources who examined the FBI's aforementioned 2,400 documents said that Hoover organized the assassination and that he involved a group of people from the deep state. According to this, Vice President (later President) Lyndon Johnson, former CIA Director Alan Dulles, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairperson Lyman Lemnitzer and the mafia were involved.

There is striking information about Hoover's closeness to Zionists, which can be read in the Renegade Tribune.

There is also a striking piece of information in the recently published documents. A Russian source named Sergyj Czornonoh gave intelligence to American Vice Consul Blackshire in Bulgaria on Aug. 15, 1963, that Oswald was an assassin and would kill Kennedy. On Aug. 19, he met with Kippingan, director of the Special Counselor Department of State. He repeated this information. He also said that he had heard that Martin Luther King was going to be killed. The source describes what Kippingan did as follows: “The Director called on the FBI agents after the FBI used anesthesia gas to freeze me to drub me to keep me amnesia.” Czornonoh was also reported as a “bombshell” by the Daily Mail, but interestingly, the FBI-related parts were not included in the report.

The House convened a hearing on released records on April 1. Here, it was discussed that Oswald was not the real assassin and that there were some lies by both the CIA and the FBI.

There is still a lot to learn. It can be said that the roads laid piece by piece lead to Israel. This is probably why commentators like Ben Shapiro try to portray not only these documents but also the entire Kennedy assassination as an unimportant issue far in the past.