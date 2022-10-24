North Korea has devoted a significant part of its economy to armaments, with a rigid military regime created after the arrival of Kim II Sung post the Korean War.

Increasingly armed since then, North Korea's stance has continued to rise exponentially, with its withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 2003. The country, which does not fall off the agenda with the nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles it produces, has isolated itself from the world due to its negative attitudes. Although the dialogue with the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave a small glimmer of hope, there were no results due to the developments that followed, and the tension continued to escalate.

On Oct. 4, 2022, a North Korean missile crossed over Japan for weapon testing for the first time in five years. This act, considered provocative, presumes an escalation from North Korea. This prompted the Japanese government to issue warnings for residents to take shelter. It was Pyongyang's fifth missile launch in a week and the heightened activity has drawn widespread international condemnation in recent days. The escalation is thought to be in response to a joint military drill by the United States, South Korea and Japan in the East Sea.

After this threatening event, decision-makers have expressed clear discontent and concerns regarding international security and stability.

'Reckless act'

North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. "Strongly condemn North Korea's deliberate attempt to jeopardize security in the region by firing a ballistic missile over Japan. Unjustified aggression and blatant violation of international law," Michel wrote on his Twitter account.

A spokesperson for European Union also condemned North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, saying the bloc "stands in solidarity" with Tokyo and Seoul. Nabila Massrali, the bloc’s spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security, urged Pyongyang to “cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and respond constructively to the readiness for dialogue.”

"The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with the United States, the Republic of Korea and other members of the international community," Massrali said in a statement, referring to the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the launch as a "reckless act" and a violation of Security Council resolutions. Sanctions have been imposed on North Korea's weapons programs. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was a serious concern that Pyongyang had again disregarded international flight and maritime safety. The general urge is to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile program and engage in diplomacy.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict between China and Thailand, and then North Korea's latest "provocative act" further increase tensions and anxiety around the world. All these developments create an increasingly multipolar international structure. Although all these negative developments are followed with concern around the world, it is hoped that these situations will be ended as soon as possible by complying with the principles of international peace.