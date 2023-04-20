At a cafe near the bustling Esplanadi Park, or "Espa" as locals call it, in Helsinki, the distinctive scent of freshly brewed coffee is mingling with the crisp, clear air of the city. The weather outside is chilly and overcast. Despite the gloom, the cafe's large windows let in plenty of natural light, making the space feel warm and inviting.

Inside, the cafe is teeming with energy. People from all walks of life are gathered here, sipping coffee and chatting with friends. You hear the gentle murmur of conversation, the clink of spoons against ceramic cups and the soothing melody of the Finnish classic "Satumaa” ("Fairytale Land"). What a classic song to remember and play! The decor is stylish and modern, with minimalist furniture and tasteful artwork adorning the walls. Nordic simplicity subtly envelops the scene.

You notice a group of three people around a table. One stands out from the rest, with a cunning smile and an aura of self-importance. The second person, in stark contrast, has the air of a genius, with his unkempt appearance and aloof demeanor. He seems lost in the conversation. As you shift your gaze toward the third member of the group, you immediately recognize the signs of a thoughtful person. She is casually dressed, her eyes flickering back and forth between her phone and the conversation unfolding before her. Her body language is skeptical, with a hint of cynicism in her facial expressions.

Upon a brief moment of attentive listening, it becomes apparent that the woman in question is a fellow of the press, while the other persons present are of a scholarly and political nature. You hear how this fascinating mix of personalities brings their unique perspectives to the discussion.

The topic is a cliched deadlock over who is right and who is wrong. It is a widely acknowledged source of dispute among individuals occupying the professions of politics, science and journalism, wherein each cohort levies accusations against the others for their perceived inability to adeptly navigate the complexity of our world.

As per the scholarly perspective, those hailing from the realms of politics and journalism are markedly distant from the realm of rationality, functioning solely as producers of commodities to satisfy the ever-changing consumer market. The journalist is deemed excessively sentimental, while the politician is seen as nothing more than a perennial campaigner, according to the scientist's point of view.

Conversely, the journalist views the politician as the most perilous of creatures, while the scientist is perceived as lacking in empathy and utterly detached from the intricacies of reality. To the journalist, one is deemed disreputable as they possess an excessively cold demeanor and an unshakable commitment to the ivory tower.

The politician hates both, labeling the journalist as overly naive and insufferably romantic, while casting the scientist as shackled within the confines of academia, bereft of tangible outcomes and a connection to the social sphere.

You see the trio engaged in a spirited conversation as they take turns satirizing the others in a playful manner, seemingly savoring the camaraderie and comfort that come with years of friendship.

The soft glow of the cafe lights cast a warm halo around the three, illuminating their expressions as they laugh, debate and share snippets of their lives. It is a moment frozen in time, a snapshot of human connection and a reminder of the magic that can be found in the simplest of moments. It paints a vivid picture of life in Helsinki.

The journalist turns to her friends and says, “Ah, my esteemed friends, I see you're both living in your own little bubbles of facts and opinions. How quaint.”

The middle-aged man replies, "Well, at least I rely on evidence and logic, unlike some people I know.”

You hear the politician burst into laughter. "Facts! What do you do with them? Playing with your buddies in the university garden?”

He continues, “Speaking of facts, when was the last time you conducted an experiment in the real world instead of hiding in your lab?"

You see the woman chuckling.

“Oh, very funny. I'm just busy trying to answer fundamental questions about the nature of particle physics,” says the scientist.

The woman turns to the politician, whose name has remained anonymous during the whole conversation, “Hey, politician, you’ve heard of particle physics before, right?”

“Says the clickbait-loving genius. By the way, how's your... political analysis going? Still trying to create a sensationalist story out of every policy decision?” replies the politician.

The journalist playing with a coffee spoon says, “Well, at least I'm not like you, politician, promising the moon and the stars during the campaign and then delivering nothing.”

“Touche,” says the scientist, laughing.

The woman quips, “Says the scientist who spends years studying something only to be told by politicians that their research doesn't fit their agenda.”

As the strange trio spins their lattes and munches on korvapuusti (cinnamon rolls), the satire in their conversation becomes extremely gripping. Amid the soft murmur of chatter and the clinking of glasses, you suddenly witness a radical change in the cafe’s playlist. Klaus Meine’s velvet voice is heard singing an all-time Scorpions hit, “Born to Touch Your Feelings.” The German legends’ power ballad changes the atmosphere in the cafe, as well as the trio's mood.

The woman says: “Ah, my dear friends, I fear that we have all become caricatures of ourselves. You, with your endless statistics and charts, and you, with your convoluted speeches and double-speak. And as for myself, well, I fear that I have become nothing more than a talking head, spouting off sensational headlines at every turn."

They all raise their cups in a silent toast.

“Who knew that facts, integrity and honesty were such outdated concepts?” the scientist queries.

The politician replies, “Indeed. Long live the post-truth era, where opinions matter more than facts."

The journalist joins in, "Cheers to that! Here's to living in our own little bubbles of delusion."

The scientist adds, "Hear, hear! To living in a world where sarcasm reigns supreme!"

The politician says, "Well, at least we can all agree on something, for once."

Prism and colorfulness

As you attempt to determine the validity of each perspective, the peculiar dialogue evokes the metaphor of a prism. Just as a prism refracts light into its component colors, each of our worldviews refracts the world into a unique and colorful spectrum. And just as the full spectrum of colors is necessary to create a beautiful and vibrant image, the full spectrum of worldviews is necessary to create a beautiful and vibrant society. The beauty of the prism metaphor lies in its ability to capture the essence of diversity in all its complexity.

The world is a melting pot of cultures, traditions and perspectives, and it is this diversity that adds richness and texture to the fabric of society. When we embrace the differences that exist between us, we not only broaden our intellectual horizons but also foster greater empathy and understanding toward others. It is through these interactions that we can gain a deeper appreciation for the diverse experiences that shape the human condition and ultimately contribute to a more harmonious world.

Upon listening and considering the concept of rightness and the prism metaphor, the idea that none of the three individuals is inherently "right" or "wrong" sounds astute and fair. In a few minutes, you come to the conclusion that we need each approach.

As you get ready to leave the cafe, the strange trio continues to laugh and converse while Supertramp's "The Logical Song" starts playing. The British band's catchy melody and progressive lyrics are the last things you hear before you depart.

You find yourself humming the tune all the way to the park, relishing the lovely weather and singing along to the first lines of the lyrics. Who wouldn't want to take a leisurely stroll in such beautiful weather with those lyrics in mind?

“When I was young, it seemed that life was so wonderful

A miracle, oh, it was beautiful, magical

And all the birds in the trees, well they'd be singing so happily

Oh, joyfully, oh, playfully watching me

But then they sent me away to teach me how to be sensible

Logical, oh, responsible, practical

Then they showed me a world where I could be so dependable

Oh, clinical, oh, intellectual, cynical.”