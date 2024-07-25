July 21, 2024, may mark a historic milestone in American history. We might be witnessing a pivotal moment, as a significant and critical event unfolded: Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, resigned from the presidential race. This resignation news resonated worldwide. Examining the developments leading to Biden's rapid resignation can help us understand the process better.

American history tells the story of a nation shaped by revolutions and migrations. This country, forged through migration, claims to bring civilization to the world and embraces heroism as its mission. Despite being a young nation, the U.S. occupies a dominant position among major states and wields military, economic and sociological influence in nearly every region of the globe. The federal system and parliamentary order established to manage this great power have ensured its continuity to this day. However, the post-Cold War world order and technological advancements indicated that the U.S. required a new vision. As a result, the country bolstered its diplomatic relations, engaged in economic partnerships, and expanded its humanitarian aid efforts.

These innovations, driven by technological advancements, expanded and fostered a globalized world. The era we inhabit, as part of the globalist system, has prompted changes, influences and inquiries across various societal dimensions. Those who resist and question this transformation are categorized as system opponents, anti-liberals or nationalists. These groups, feeling their impact, emerged as starkly contrasting factions in the U.S. While the election of the first black president, Barack Obama, eased tensions, the subsequent election of the 45th U.S. president, Republican "ultra-rich businessman" Donald Trump, incited further discord. Trump’s distinctive gestures and expressions, sharp rhetoric and "Texas temper" polarized American society into two opposing groups. This period, characterized by economic fluctuations and crises such as the Syrian conflict, was deemed a failure by Trump. This context influenced the 2020 elections, culminating in Trump's defeat.

Biden, who succeeded Trump, held principles and policies opposite to Trump, leading to significant unrest on the day of the election results. Trump’s supporters stormed the White House, claiming election fraud and threatening violence if not acknowledged. They asserted that Trump had given this order, intensifying societal chaos. Amid this chaos, a figure who would be frequently mentioned in the future, Kamala Harris, was overlooked.

Harris' 5-year plan

Harris, first introduced to the public during the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, emerged as the first African American female vice president in American history. Although she previously served in various legal roles, her political debut with Biden is notable. During this period, Harris participated in the election as Biden's running mate and was prominently visible in all campaign events. Some commentators claimed Biden was overshadowed by Harris and even won the election thanks to her. However, neither Biden nor Harris addressed these speculations, allowing them to dissipate.

Last week, Trump was shot during the campaign for the Nov. 5 elections, causing a global outcry. This uproar was loudest among Republicans and Biden opponents. It is well-known that Biden’s overt support for Israel’s persecution of the Palestinian people and his leadership in a humanitarian massacre led to him being labeled internationally as the “person who should step down.” Biden’s disregard for these hate speeches and his perceived inability to fulfill his duties, evidenced by mistakes at the NATO summit – addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir “Putin” and calling Harris “Vice President Trump” – may have led to his “farewell” to the office.

It is quite normal that the public blamed “war criminal Biden” for the assassination attempt on Trump. The public media, stating that Biden was infected with COVID-19 and was isolated, might have been indicating Biden’s preparation for withdrawal. It is known that sudden decisions are not often preferred in politics and countries like the U.S. generally stick to long-term plans. So, what will be Harris’ role in this plan? With only a few months left for the election, what will be the outcomes of Harris being the new presidential candidate? This extraordinary development will continue to be a major focus of curiosity and concern for other countries.

*Assistant Professor at Ankara Bilim University, working in the field of international relations, migration and diplomacy