Türkiye has long established itself as a globally recognized event destination. Its events span the arts, music, sports and other activities, including international conferences and symposia. Ranging from large-scale spectacles to intimate gatherings, the nation's events calendar is brimming with diversity and takes place across all corners of the country.

Among these myriad events, one stands out as a true titan in scale and ability to draw crowds: welcome to the International Orange Blossom Carnival in Adana, Türkiye's southern gem.

Now in its 12th iteration, this carnival has evolved from modest beginnings spanning a weekend to become Türkiye's premier large-scale street carnival, firmly positioned alongside similar festivities on a global scale. The 2024 edition, spanning nine impressive days, underscores its growth and significance. Moreover, it has played a pivotal role in transforming Adana into a tourism hot spot, attracting visitors from far and wide.

Year after year, the carnival's reputation has burgeoned, initially capturing the hearts of locals, then spreading throughout Europe and eventually gaining global acclaim with participants and spectators hailing from diverse countries across the world.

Before delving into the plans for mid-April of this year and grasping the underlying motivation behind undertaking such a monumental endeavor, it's insightful to heed the words of Ali Haydar Bozkurt – the visionary who ignited the flame back in 2013. Bozkurt elucidated: "When we set out on the road, our idea was to provide an environment of friendship and brotherhood that is non-political and does not marginalize anyone. We succeeded. This pride belongs to Adana. Adana, a city with unique opportunities in history, nature, religion, gastronomy, health, education and sports tourism, has reached a different place both in terms of image and economy."

This file photo shows the procession at the International Orange Blossom Carnival, Adana, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

Continuing his discourse, Bozkurt underscored: "Today, we are witnessing how our carnival, which is now a giant event where hundreds of thousands of local and foreign people meet in Adana, has turned from a tiny sprout yesterday into a big tree today. Starting this year, we expect many more local and foreign tourists to come to Adana thanks to the cooperation between the International Orange Blossom Carnival and the Turkish Culture Road Festivals. I predict that Adana's economy will reach a record high thanks to the professional event support provided by this strong cooperation, as well as the domestic and international promotional support and the increase in the duration of the program to nine days."

This year, the carnival and its associated festivities commence on April 13 and will run through April 21. The lineup includes various events, from concerts to competitions like the highly anticipated best costume contest, sold-out performances by state theaters and an abundance of tailor-made activities for children and teenagers. There will also be food-tasting events and numerous other attractions throughout the city. With such a plethora of options, it's impossible to partake in everything, no matter your preferences. However, one event stands out as the pinnacle of the celebration: the street carnival on April 21.

What is so extraordinary?

Picture this: For months leading up to the event, the city center is adorned with vibrant orange decorations. The procession itself is a spectacle to behold, featuring a parade of tractors and trailers, each adorned with various groups: music bands, schoolchildren accompanied by their teachers, university students, members of nongovernmental organizations, associations, clubs, motorcycle enthusiasts, classic car aficionados and many more.

Meanwhile, throngs of participants clad in colorful costumes or themed attire, often incorporating the ubiquitous "orange motif," march alongside, creating a kaleidoscope of colors and energy. For an entire afternoon and into the early evening, Adana transforms into a scene reminiscent of Rio de Janeiro's famed carnival. But why would anyone want to trade the vibrant atmosphere of Adana for the equally festive Brazilian metropolis?

The wider picture

As mentioned earlier, Türkiye has cemented its status as a hub for diverse events, further solidifying its place on the global tourism map. However, what sets the Orange Blossom Carnival apart is the meticulous nature of its preparation and execution. Indeed, orchestrating such a grand event requires months of careful planning.

From its inception, convincing both oneself and the city hall administration of the carnival's merit was the initial hurdle. Yet, this challenge was swiftly overcome through persistent efforts and unwavering support from the local business community. Concerns about potential negative impacts on business turnover were quickly dispelled as crowds flocked to the event, injecting a significant boost into local commerce from the second year onward. Today, it's a well-established fact that the carnival has become a cherished highlight of the year for both the local and regional business community.

Moreover, the carnival's success has not gone unnoticed by elected officials, who acknowledge its pivotal role in transforming Adana into a prominent tourism destination. This brings us to the second aspect that distinguishes the carnival: its impeccable execution.

Imagine you have the support of your city hall and a willing, enthusiastic business community. Yet, there's another crucial element to consider: the need for hundreds of preparatory team members and thousands of participants who embody the spirit of the event through their attire, music and performances. However, the true magic lies in the presence of the public, lining the streets and filling the pavements to witness the spectacle unfold.

What truly sets the Orange Blossom Carnival apart is the overwhelming participation of the entire population, fostering a sense of pride and unity among Adana's residents. This collective enthusiasm, combined with the international allure of both participants and tourists, has proven to be the winning formula.

While the journey has seen its share of challenges, including the temporary halt due to the pandemic, 2024 promises to break new records regarding attendance and economic stimulus for the region. In a nutshell, it's a testament to the vibrant spirit of Türkiye's civil society in full swing.