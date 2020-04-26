Humanity continues in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 2.9 million people around the world, resulting in the deaths of more than 203,000. The global pandemic has already changed the priorities of governments, corporations, social groups and individuals. It is obvious that such an unprecedented pandemic will have a structural impact on the way of business is conducted, public services are provided and social interaction plays out in the long run.
Across the world, public health service infrastructures are suffering under the strain brought about by the coronavirus. Most countries have had to face these difficulties with limited help from the international community. For the short-term at least, nationalist and protectionist trade policies have been enacted on the global trade of medical devices and medicine. The Global Trade Alert Project has reported that at least 69 countries have banned or restricted the export of protective equipment, medical devices or medicines, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) having warned that protectionism could limit the global availability of vaccines. Citizens of countless countries have voiced their disappointment over their own health services. There is growing public sentiment that public health services should be subsidized more than ever before, as their capacities will have to be increased in order to keep the spare capacity needed for suddenly occurring phenomena such as the current pandemic.
Better pan-European response
The financing and administration of such an investment will arguably be difficult to achieve at a national level and definitely requires greater global collaboration. The European Union could play a proactive role in shoring up the resilience of health infrastructure among member states to this end. A special-designed EU fund, for instance, could finance the acquisition and the storage of intensive care beds, ventilators as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). Crisis planning at a union-wide level would allow the EU to better utilize its existing financial funds in the best interest of member countries, who could store the products needed to fight pandemics for years to come.
Radical innovation has been a key component in the global fight, as hospitals needed an excessive number of ventilators and lung machines which are normally used and produced in only limited numbers. Since many countries are short of such crucial devices, they have to import or produce the machines within an equally short time frame. Although many countries have responded by turning toward protectionism, such alternatives are dependent on maintaining a constant global supply chain and free flow of trade. This could be organized by the EU through better utilization of the capabilities of its members.
Such a preparedness mechanism would increase the EU’s soft power and global outreach, especially in its immediate neighborhood – not least for its own security and stability.
Supply chains to be reorganized
In sum, when humanity wins the fight against the pandemic, many things will have to be redefined and reevaluated. It is clear that governments, corporations and citizens will factor in health concerns and trade interruptions in a variety of ways. The proven track record of Turkey in this process will allow the country to play a much greater role in the coming post-pandemic economy. With its proximity to the world's most sophisticated single market, its high-level caliber-workforce and business-savvy entrepreneurs, this is Turkey's big chance.
*Political analyst based in Brussels
