Even though U.S. President Donald Trump's party lost the midterm elections, Jewish lobbies continue to maintain their grip on the country's governance. Although many key candidates funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the most prominent of these lobbies, lost, winners emerged from other pro-Israel groups. While there are certain rifts among these lobbies, they stand united in protecting Israel.

The 28 regions considered “battlegrounds” for the House of Representatives came to the fore. Therefore, to understand the role played by Jewish lobbies, we will put the winning candidates in these districts under the microscope. We will also touch upon a few other victors who stand out despite being outside the districts in question.

Some clear defeats for AIPAC

The clearest example of AIPAC's failure was the Senate race in Michigan. They spent a record amount of money, pouring millions of dollars, first into his rival Haley Stevens to prevent Abdul El-Sayed from becoming the Democratic nominee, and later into his Republican opponent Mike Rogers. Stevens even went so far as to betray her party and voters by announcing her endorsement for Rogers, but to no avail. However, it was also noteworthy that billionaire George Soros's nephew, Jeffrey Soros, made a donation to El-Sayed, a fact that Rogers weaponized in his campaign.

In California’s 22nd House District, Republican David Valadao, an AIPAC-backed candidate, had won in both 2022 and 2024. Now, however, Randy Villegas, the candidate against whom AIPAC spent one of its largest sums of money to ensure his defeat, has beaten Valadao by a wide margin.

Tom Barrett, an AIPAC operative, held Michigan's 7th Congressional District. However, William Lawrence, who rejected lobby money and argued that weapons shipments to Israel must be halted as it commits "genocide," accomplished a significant feat by unseating him.

Other pro-Israel groups

Many of the Democrats who won the 28 battlegrounds not only appear to refuse money from AIPAC but also defeated AIPAC-backed candidates. However, examining it solely from this perspective would lead us into a delusion. This is because AIPAC is not the only pro-Israel lobby. Indeed, a detailed examination reveals that nearly all of these names are individuals supported by other pro-Israel groups or figures.

Among them, Amish Shah, who won Arizona House District 1, declared his support for Israel and the war it started after Oct. 7, and is known for receiving pro-Israel plaudits in 2024. Moreover, Representative Alma Hernandez, an “unapologetic” Zionist Jew, visited Shah after he won the election and wished him “best of luck.” He has the support of J Street, a pro-Israel lobby, and his rival didn't have AIPAC's support directly.

JoAnna Mendoza won Arizona House District 6. Her opponent, Juan Ciscomani, was also funded by AIPAC. Its support for Mendoza may not be known, but the support of other self-described pro-Israel lobbies, J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), for her is clear. The latter also supported Shah, praising “his 'adamant' support of U.S. funding for the Iron Dome,” while affirming Mendoza's “commitment to Israel’s security.” Also, she drew donations from the son and daughter-in-law of George Soros, one of the world's most prominent Jewish figures who, despite certain rifts with the Israeli right, heavily invests in the occupiers.

In Colorado House District 8, AIPAC-backed candidate Gabe Evans was defeated by Democrat Manny Rutinel. Rutinel, however, took J Street’s and JDCA's support and held a position nearly identical to that of Evans regarding the continued provision of U.S. military aid to Israel.

The capturer of Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott, stands as another beneficiary of J Street funding. She was funded by James Murdoch, the son of media giant Rupert Murdoch – whose media empire backs Israel's genocide – his wife Kathryn, and the Soros families. Far from ever stating that Israel is committing "genocide," she went so far as to issue a message on Oct. 8 that turned a blind eye to Palestinian suffering, projecting sympathy exclusively toward Israel.

Another battleground was Michigan's 10th Congressional District, where Christine Hines emerged victorious. Hines received backing from both the JDCA and the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) PAC. Having also endorsed many Zionist puppets like Haley Stevens and Hakeem Jeffries, the DMFI is an organization whose main objective clearly seems to be ensuring that members of Congress support Israel.

Rebecca Bennett unseated AIPAC's Republican Representative Tom Kean in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. But Bennett was endorsed by both J Street and JDCA. She sees Israel's partnership with the U.S. as “vital.” Likewise, securing backing from both J Street and the JDCA, Bob Harvie successfully unseated his AIPAC-sponsored Republican rival to capture Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.

Again in Pennsylvania, this time in the 7th District, another Bob (Brooks) unseated yet another AIPAC-servant Republican. However, this Bob, too, was funded by both J Street and the JDCA. Additionally, this Bob is also someone to whom both the Soros and Murdoch children made campaign contributions.

Paige Cognetti is a particularly attention-grabbing name. Having unseated AIPAC's Republican operative in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, she was funded by DMFI, the JDCA, and J Street alike. Furthermore, she also received campaign contributions from both the Murdoch and Soros families.

Another of AIPAC's Republicans in Pennsylvania (10th District) was unseated by another JDCA and DMFI Democrat, Janelle Stelson, who thinks America “must remain a staunch ally of Israel.” The Soros family made a donation to her as well.

Also, DMFI and JDCA's Cait Conley defeated AIPAC Republican Representative Mike Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District. Murdoch's son and daughter-in-law donated to her. She supported the war against Iran in June 2025. Despite this, even Al-Jazeera fell into the error of presenting Conley’s victory as a defeat for the pro-Israel side.

Yet another Republican servant of AIPAC was unseated in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District by Elaine Luria, herself a proxy for DMFI and the JDCA. Luria, for her part, was bankrolled by the Soros family.

Marcy Kaptur, the victor in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, is also noted to have received backing from the JDCA, J Street and the Soros family alike. In 2024, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before Congress, Kaptur was seated to the right of Rashida Tlaib, who was protesting alone, but instead of joining the protest, Kaptur stood up with the other toadies.

Brian Poindexter, who captured Ohio's 7th Congressional District from the Republican incumbent Max Miller, enjoys the backing of both J Street and the JDCA. Additionally, George Soros's son Jonathan and his wife Jennifer are featured among his list of donors. These four points also apply to Shannon Taylor, the winner in Virginia House District 1, and to Rebecca Cooke, the winner in Wisconsin House District 3.

Those who 'appear' unfunded

While certain winners seem to have steered clear of lobby cash, donations were nevertheless funneled to them by high-profile figures.

One of them is Sean McCann, who won Michigan's 4th House District. He does not appear to have received any money from pro-Israel lobbies. However, there are no statements from him against Israel's “genocide” either. On the contrary, he expressed sympathy toward them on the Oct. 7 anniversary. Furthermore, his opponent in the Democratic primary, Diop Harris, whom McCann sidelined, was someone who demanded a weapons embargo against Israel, while McCann remained silent. Also, the Soros family funded him.

Similarly, Denise Powell, the victor in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, is noted as another candidate steering clear of openly pro-Israel lobby cash. Yet, a curious point remains: upon Powell securing the Democratic nomination, AIPAC issued a congratulatory message to Powell, hailing the outcome precisely because she had defeated “anti-Israel State Sen. John Cavanaugh.” Furthermore, the Murdoch family and Nancy Adelson, who is seen among those funding staunch supporters of Israel, appear to be among her donors. Additionally, while her backer Bold America presents itself as an organization for Hispanic Democrats, it’s notorious for endorsing numerous pro-Israel figures who also receive cash from AIPAC, DMFI and JDCA, including some mapped out in this piece, a reality that understandably raises eyebrows.

Another one is Jamie Ager, the winner of North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. While it is noted that he did not take cash from pro-Israel lobbies, a striking detail invites scrutiny: Among his campaign donors are the Murdoch and Soros families. Among the donors to Ager are also employees of Jane Street, one of the world's largest trading firms, which has a Jewish co-founder and executive named Robert Granieri.

Support from AIPAC and others

Hakeem "Israel forever" Jeffries, who was elected from New York and is set to become the first Black speaker of the House, is a well-known AIPAC slave. He is also DMFI's, J Street’s and many other pro-Israel groups’ guy.

In addition to being Jewish, Democrat Jared Moskowitz, who won in Florida's 25th House District, is one of AIPAC's most heavily backed figures, receiving $1.8 million in support. Lauding himself as "the most pro-Israel Jewish Democrat in Congress," Moskowitz was furthermore appointed as the ranking member on the Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa and thanked Jeffries for the assignment. The JDCA also endorsed him.

Christina Bohannan, who flipped Iowa's 1st Congressional District by defeating Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks, is another figure receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from AIPAC. Moreover, the JDCA and J Street have also announced their financial backing for her. Although J Street often markets itself as an opponent of AIPAC-backed candidates, cases like Jeffries, Bohannan and Shah expose its true colors. On the other hand, Bohannan stands out simply because candidates who secure simultaneous backing from all three of these organizations are rare. She, too, was funded by the Soros family.

Don Davis, who secured victory in North Carolina’s 1st House District, was an interesting candidate supported by AIPAC, the JDCA, the DMFI and the Soros family. He is one of 33 Democrats who voted with the Republican majority to pass a bill to cut federal funding for colleges and universities that engage in boycotts against Israel.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who won reelection in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, is one of the most intriguing figures. She was funded simultaneously by AIPAC, DMFI, the JDCA, the Soros family, Murdoch's son James and Nancy Adelson all at once. When she was first elected in 2022, she was hailed as "the future of Democratic politics" and was even called the "next Bill Clinton." However, upon taking office, she began to betray her constituents and became an absolute servant to Israel. She is among the 33 Democrats.

Henry Cuellar, who won in Texas's 28th Congressional District, and Vicente Gonzalez, the victor in the 34th District, are both candidates of AIPAC and DMFI. Plus, Gonzalez was funded by the Soros family and is among the 33 Democrats.

In sum

So, if we look at the overall picture by including non-battleground districts, how many AIPAC candidates actually won? As of Nov. 6, AIPAC announced that 245 of its candidates emerged victorious, and only 10% of those they backed suffered losses. Furthermore, calculations arguably indicate that 521 out of Congress's 533 members operate as assets for Israeli lobbies. What we have detailed in this article runs perfectly parallel to these data points. Therefore, it is glaringly obvious that Israeli lobbies maintain their hegemony over America.

However, in 2022 and 2024, AIPAC had proudly declared that 98% of its endorsed candidates won, which translated to a figure around or above 330. This drop is by no means negligible.

Among candidates backed by certain other lobbies, one can occasionally observe criticisms or minor opposition toward some of Israel's demands. In truth, this is something Zionists would normally never want to tolerate. Yet, they likely use these types of alternative lobbies as a valve to release public pressure; their goal is to prevent the rising hatred against Israel from empowering genuine anti-genocide movements, keeping the backlash managed under pro-Israel groups through seemingly moderate figures. While they can implement this tactical maneuver in the short term, we can reasonably hope that after a 25-year timeline, when the younger generation becomes the majority, AIPAC and its mindset will face a much steeper decline.